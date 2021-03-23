New Dallas restaurant concept snaps up former Houston's Addison space

There's a restaurant taking over the Addison location that was formerly home to Houston's: Called Brentwood, it's a new concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and according to a release, it will open in the fall.

Houston's, the beloved classy concept from California, closed that location in June 2020 after 40 years. Its sibling Hillstone is still open in Dallas' Preston Center.

Vandelay is the Dallas restaurant group founded in 2012 by Hunter Pond whose concepts include Hudson House, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Drake's Hollywood, and Lucky's Hot Chicken. Brentwood will be Vandelay's fifth concept.

The release says that Brentwood will craft its profile via cues from its sibling Hudson House, with an "elevated take on a classic family neighborhood spot."

But unlike Hudson House, Brentwood will evoke Western-themed dining institutions found in towns such as Aspen and Santa Fe.

That means:

forged-bronze and glass lighting fixtures

hand-hewn oak bar top

caramel leather booths

native textiles

wood paneling

equestrian artwork

The cuisine will be modern American, with an emphasis on Southwestern. The menu will feature an all-day entrée set with shareable snacks, salads, rotisserie, whole fish filleted in-house, Prime steaks, and pizzas.

The restaurant will also house an onsite bakery which will produce Brentwood's breads including jalapeño cornbread, brioche, and rosemary focaccia.

Located at 5318 Belt Line Rd., the restaurant has a newly expanded 6,800 square-foot space with an outdoor patio twice its former size. Other features include a stone mason fireplace, mosaic tiling, and a bar that flows from outside into the restaurant.