Popular East Dallas farmers market moves to new address after 14 years

A favorite farmers market in East Dallas is moving: White Rock Farmers Market, which previously held court every Saturday in the parking lot of Lakepointe Church on Garland Road, has a new home, some would say a better home, in the parking lot of White Rock United Methodist Church, at 1450 Old Gate Ln.

The new location is effective immediately, beginning with the market's spring debut on Saturday March 26. The 2022 season will run every Saturday until December 17; hours are 9 am-1 pm.

The market was forced to relocate due to construction at Lakepointe Church, which is doing renovations to its facility. A spokesperson said that the church, which was formerly Lakeside Baptist Church until it merged with LakePointe in 2021, was unable to commit to a return for the market.

Market director Casey Cutler says she welcomes the relocation and is excited about the new partnership.

"White Rock United Methodist Church has been so welcoming to us and are really taking us in," Cutler says. "They love the value the market gives to the community and want to be a part of it."

She's also receive heartwarming support from her new neighbors.

"The Little Forest Hills Neighborhood Association has also been really great partners and have been working with us as well," she says.

White Rock Farmers Market is part of Good Local Markets, the producer-only farmers market organization, and has been open every Saturday from spring through early winter for 14 years. They showcase all-local produce, meats, eggs, bread, pastries, honey, pickles, jams, and specialty foods as well as local artisans featuring handmade crafts.

Buoyed by their success, Good Local Market launched a second weekend market in 2019: Lakewood Village Farmers Market, which is held on Sundays at 6424 E. Mockingbird Ln. from 9 am-1 pm. In the 2022 season, they'll be there through July 31. So if you miss your Saturday shopping at White Rock, you can head over to Lakewood Village on Sunday, ba-da-bing ba-da-boom.

Vendors include Along Came Tamales, Bohemian Shepherdess, Chandler Family Farm, Demases Farm, Highway 19 Farm, Hippos and Hashbrowns, Jersey Girls Milk, Lost Ruby Ranch, Juha Ranch, Texas Honeybee Guild, Leila’s Bakery, Rowlett Coffee Roasters, Texas Fungus and several others local artisans.

For 2022, they're adding an exciting new vendor: Jubilant Fields Farms, which calls itself a "farm salad bar," growing everything you would use for a salad including salad mixes, microgreens, tomatoes, carrots, and other produce to make the perfect farm fresh salad. They'll also be in the lineup of Good's Sunday market.

"He's actually a teenager!" Cutler says, referring to Jubilant's 17-year-old founder, Dawson Mehalko.

All Good Local vendors are certified local, no resellers no distributors. Good Local Markets requires that vendors come from 150 mile radius of Dallas and must grow or make their own products. Good Local staff even visits each farm and ranch to ensure locally grown and ethically raised.