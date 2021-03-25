3 creative and innovative new beverages to try in Dallas this week

Water is all we really need when it comes to liquid refreshments, but if we stopped at what we need, then life would be so boring.

Fortunately, these three potions go way beyond what we need or even think we want.

Here's three new drink innovations available in Dallas right now:

Where: I Love Juice Bar

What: Blue majik

The juice bar chain has added blue majik, a colorful superfood ingredient, in a new juice concoction that's available through May 16.

Called Early Riser, it's a drink that includes spirulina, a plant-based extract known for its bright blue coloring and many health benefits. The drink also includes lemon, cucumber, and green apple. It's high in protein and features cayenne, known for its anti-inflammatory and energizing properties and antioxidants.

I Love Juice Bar managing partner Rachel Lyton says in a release that they first introduced blue majik in 2020.

"Our blue majik smoothie swirls were a huge hit in 2020, and we quickly noted our guests' obsession with food that is not only healthy, but bright and beautiful," she says.

The limited time offer is available at all 32 Juice Bar locations, including its Texas stores: Allen (950 W. Stacy Rd., #140); Dallas (8018 Park Ln., #120); Flower Mound (2701 Cross Timber Rd., #238); Lakewood (7324 Gaston Ave., #123); and McKinney (301 N. Custer Rd., #100).

Where: Tiger Sugar

What: Mochi boba

Taiwanese chain is home to the unique brown sugar bubble tea with fresh cream, but is also known for regular drink innovations, usually of the extreme variety such as the boba tea drink with pudding.

Its latest creation is called the Tiger Sugar Black Sugar Mochi Boba. The drink is a combination of Japanese roasted kinako mochi, mixed with Tiger Sugar's Black Sugar boba milk. The result: a unique, chewy, and nutty flavor.

Kinako Mochi is mochi that's coated with a mixture of sugar and kinako, which is roasted soybean flour; it's said to taste somewhat like peanut butter. Wait, what's mochi. Chewy rice cakes, of course.

Black Sugar is a bubble tea variant that has no actual tea — just milk, brown sugar syrup, and tapioca pearls. The tapioca pearls are cooked in brown sugar syrup until they absorb a deeply caramel flavor; they're then topped with milk.

Where: Four Corners Brewing

What: BuchaLada

Texas-based brewer Four Corners Brewing Co. has launched a new line of boozy kombucha seltzers: Called BuchaLada, it consists of a light, fizzy, alcoholic kombucha, with a 4.5 percent ABV - comparable to a light or fruity beer - and sold in 12-ounce cans.

It's available in three flavors:

Raspberry Hibiscus

Ginger Prickly Pear

Grapefruit Sea Salt

Co-founder George Esquivel says in a statement that it's inspired by drinks like White Claw, although BuchaLada Brewer Betsi Good notes that kombucha can be "polarizing."

"Our goal was to make BuchaLada approachable and enjoyable for those who love kombucha, as well as for those who have been too skeptical to try it," she says.

A four-pack of 12-ounce cans retails for about $10 and is for sale at grocery, liquor, and convenience stores as well as at the Four Corners Taproom.