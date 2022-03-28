These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Spring weather is in full effect as most of this week’s tasty events take patrons outdoors. There’s an alfresco brunch, two vendor markets, a dog party with craft brew for humans, and a fundraiser amid some of Dallas’ most beautiful gardens. For folks who prefer to stay indoors, a cocktail class and underground whiskey tasting will provide for that.

Tuesday, March 29

Shaken N’ Stirred Spring Cocktail Class at Legacy Hall

The Plano food hall will feature St. Germain elderflower liqueur and the newest line from Grey Goose, Grey Goose Essences, during this spring-themed cocktail class. Participants will be greeted by a welcome cocktail before creating two craft cocktails on their own. The $65 per-person price includes a $10 gift card to Legacy Hall good for food or drinks. Folks will also leave with a swag bag of barware and goodies. Arrive by 6 pm. Class will begin promptly at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, March 31

The Pour at Bourbon & Banter

The underground speakeasy inside The Statler hotel will launch The Pour: An Underground Curated Spirits & Culinary Tasting Experience, and the first will feature Fort Worth’s Acre Distilling Co. Guests will get to taste eight of the distillery’s spirits, from Longhair Jim Straight Bourbon Whisky to Peach Dream Ginger Peach Tea Vodka. Paired dishes will include bourbon-peach glazed halibut, cinnamon chile seared short rib, and caramel espresso mousse cake. The event is $120 per person plus tax and will run from 6-8 pm.

Friday, April 1

Viernesito Night Market at Four Corners Brewing Co.

The downtown Dallas brewery hosts a curated night market paired with new taproom brews on the first Friday night of each month. This month’s edition will feature Cousin’s Maine Lobster as the food vendor, along with more than a dozen artisans selling their goods. The market will run late from 7-11 pm.

Saturday, April 2

Vector Brewing Second Anniversary Party

The Lake Highlands brewery opened in April 2020 after completely changing their business model because of the pandemic shutdown. Two years later, the brewery is still in business, not only serving beer but scratch-made pizzas, too. They’ll celebrate their second anniversary with an all-day party featuring an artisan market, rare beer selections, guest food venders, and live music. Doors open at 11 am and the party will run well into the evening with the last musician set to take the stage at 7 pm.

Brunch en Blanc at The Shops at Legacy North

Limited to only 100 guests, this chic outdoor brunch event, hosted by Ebb & Flow bar and restaurant, requires all guests to dress head-to-toe in white. The $60 per-person ticket price includes a mimosa, breakfast taco bar, pastries, and choice of entrée including a honey butter chicken biscuit, chicken fried chicken and eggs, brunch burger, breakfast sandwich, or traditional breakfast plate. The event will run from 11 am-2 pm.

Sunday, April 3

Lakewoof at Lakewood Brewing Company

The Garland brewery will host its first ever canine-friendly party in the beer garden. Bring the dogs for treats, an obstacle course, and goodies from more than 15 area vendors. For humans, there’ll be live music, beer, and barbecue. New taproom releases will include Tangerine Queen, French Toast Temptress, and Big-D Double IPA. The event will run from 12-5 pm and admission is free.

Bits & Bites at Dallas Arboretum

The annual fundraiser for Dallas College’s culinary program will feature more than 30 Dallas chefs, who’ll serve their favorite springtime bites in the gardens of the Dallas Arboretum. Tickets are $75 for general admission, which includes all beverages and food. Tickets for a VIP area with small plate from chefs John Tesar, Dean Fearing, Eric Dreyer, Thuy Carrol, and other notable chefs start at $500 for two. The event will run from 5-8 pm.