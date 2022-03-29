Granbury, Texas can now get wings and Chili's takeout delivered via drone

A futuristic new delivery option for food and retail is making its debut in Texas: Flytrex, which specializes in ultrafast delivery for food and retail, is bringing food and grocery orders via drone to front and backyards.

The first market in Texas is Granbury. Flytrex has partnered with Brinker International, home of Chili’s Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and two virtual brands: It’s Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics. According to Forbes, they'll also be doing deliveries for Walmart and Target.

The service is operating in cooperation with partner Causey Aviation Unmanned under a newly granted Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver that allows delivery within one nautical mile of the Flytrex hub. Eligible households can order food via the Flytrex app.

The company is focusing its service on the suburbs, where on-demand delivery has previously been viewed as commercially unviable, since traditional couriers can make only two deliveries per hour in such areas. They have a video showing a drone at work on YouTube.

Flytrex CEO and co-founder Yariv Bash says in a statement that the company is thrilled to be soaring into the Lone Star State.

"After establishing drone delivery as a preferred option in North Carolina, we are excited to bring our unrivaled speed and convenience to Texas, where big things happen," Bash says. "We look forward to bringing drone delivery to backyards across the U.S. as we expand our service nationwide."

Flytrex has been operating since September 2020, beginning in Fayetteville, then the town of Raeford, then in October 2021, a third drone delivery station in North Carolina at the Holly Springs Towne Center, delivering food orders from It’s Just Wings. Flytrex has already completed thousands of drone deliveries – more deliveries via drone than any other company in the U.S., they say.

They launched the world’s first fully autonomous urban drone delivery system in Reykjavik, Iceland in 2017, and have played an integral role in getting drone delivery off the ground.