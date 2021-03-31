Good cheap Tex-Mex chain seems like perfect fit for Dallas' Lakewood

A casual Tex-Mex chain that has designs on Dallas is opening a location in Lakewood: Called Fajita Pete's, it's a chain from Houston that will open a location in the very center of the neighborhood at 1920 Abrams Rd.

A Fajita Pete's spokesperson said that construction on the location began in early March and they hope to be open in early summer.

Fajita Pete's was founded by Pete Mora in 2002 as a traditional eatery, but was ahead of its time with its focus on catering and delivery.

Their fajita setup comes with onions, jalapeño, tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, chips, and salsa. Fajita options include beef, shrimp, chicken, and veggie.

Other menu items include quesadillas, burritos, tostadas, carne asada, and tacos al carbon. They have guacamole and queso, along with entrees such as chicken enchiladas with verde sauce, chicken with portabella mushrooms, poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, fajita steak with poblano pepper, and chicken topped with pico sauce.

The concept first entered the Dallas market more than a decade ago with a location in Richardson. More recently, the chain is expansion mode: They opened a location in Carrollton in 2018, followed by the Park Cities location last year.

Lakewood is a notoriously finicky area for restaurants, but the concept's combination of familiar cuisine and cheap prices — two priorities for Lakewoodians — seems like a win.

The location is from franchisee Hugh Guill, who was initially an investor before he got into the nitty-gritty by opening his first Dallas location at 4441 Lovers Ln. in September 2020.

He hopes to open other locations in Oak Lawn, North Dallas, and Plano. He says in a statement that he fell in love with not just the brand but also the people and the food.

"I have gone from being an investor in the brand to supporting the corporate team with their marketing and training efforts because I wholeheartedly believe in this concept and want Fajita Pete's to be in the conversation when people decide where they’re going to pick up food for themselves and their families," he says.