Drive-thru drink chain from Utah swigs Dallas-area for Texas debut

A drive-through chain from Utah whose entire focus is drinks is coming to Texas: Called Swig, it describes itself as a one-of-a-kind customizable drink shop, and will make its debut at Fairview Town Center in Fairview on Friday, May 6.

The shop will open at 371 Southwind Ln., and will serve fountain drinks with a twist, including its trademark-branded Dirty Soda, a combination of popular soft drinks with syrup-spiked mix-ins.

They have all the basic sodas: Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Sprite, Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Ginger Ale, etc. A 16-ounce base price is $1.45, all the way up to a ridiculous 44-ounce for $2.20. You choose your favorite soda, then for an extra cost, add flavors, creams, and purees.

Syrups average 35 cents and include Blackberry, Blue Curacao, Butterscotch, Cherry, Coconut, Cranberry, English Toffee, Fresh Lemon, Lime, or Orange, Grape, Grapefruit, Green Apple, Guava, Hazelnut, Mango, Peach, Peppermint, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Raspberry, Strawberry, Tiger's Blood.

Purees and Creams average 60 cents include Mango Puree, Peach Puree, Pina Colada Puree, Raspberry Puree, Strawberry Puree, Coconut Cream, Half & Half, Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream, Passion Fruit Pearls, Strawberry Pearls, Tapioca Pearls, Frozen Mango, Frozen Strawberry, and Gummy Shark.

So, for example, you order a Coke, then add blue raspberry syrup, gummy sharks, and a splash of lemonade.

If you don't want to create your own, they have a selection of pre-fab creations such as the Big Daddy with Dr Pepper, raspberry, and coconut cream, for $2.40; and the Hula Girl, with Sprite, light lemonade, mango, pineapple, strawberry, and coconut cream, for $3.30.

Swig was founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah by Nicole Tanner who was brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas and thus came the idea of a drive-thru drink shop that adds flavors to brand name sodas. Imagine if they had brainstormed a business idea that did not involve spewing single-serving disposable plastic cups with lids and straws onto the planet.

In addition to personalized sodas and energy drinks, they also have a proprietary energy drink, hot chocolate, boba tea, cookies, and pretzel bites.

"At Swig, we strive to be the best part of someone's day by offering a warm, friendly smile while serving the best-tasting drinks and treats in a fast-moving drive-thru line," Nicole Tanner says in a statement. Gotta get your drink quick.

Fairview will be the first Swig in Texas and the 39th in the entire chain, which also has locations in Utah, Arizona, Idaho, and Oklahoma. They're allied with Savory Fund, a consulting management group whose other brands include Mo' Bettahs and Via 313 Pizzeria