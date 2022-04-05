Hopdoddy Burger Bar will at last open its very first location in Plano

This seems hard to believe but Plano is about to get its very first location of Hopdoddy Burger Bar. The Austin-based pioneer of the "better burger" trend will bring burgers and fries to Plano with an opening on April 15 at 8255 Preston Rd. #300.

That address is currently home to a Grub Burger; the Grub Burger bar chain was acquired by Hopdoddy in January. Grub will close after dinner on Sunday April 11, and undergo a five-day transformation. On Friday, April 15, voila: It will reopen as a Hopdoddy in time for happy hour.

The Plano location is the first restaurant to be converted to a Hopdoddy since they acquired the Grub Burger Bar chain, says Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler in a statement.

"This is the first step in brand's exponential growth and we look forward to welcoming our fans in Plano," Chandler says.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar was founded in Austin in 2010 and set off the better burger trend, a more gourmet (and more expensive) version of fast-food burger chains that continues to this very day.

For Hopdoddy, that means brand names such as Piedmontese Beef, Beyond Meat veggie burgers, Force of Nature bison, Chipperbec potatoes for their fries, and Red Bird Farms chicken which they inexplicably call "gluten-free." Do chickens usually come in gluten versions?

Hopdoddy now has more than 30 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Tennessee, and plans to convert 17 Grub locations this year, for a grand total of 50 Hopdoddy locations in eight states, including their first locations in Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida.