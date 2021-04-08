Community Beer Co. unveils vast new Dallas facility with biergarten

Dallas craft beer brewer Community Beer Co. is moving into a grand new home between the Design District and the Medical District.

Located at 3110 Commonwealth Dr., the new headquarters will be located in the renovated Pegasus Park campus. According to a statement from the brewery, it's anticipated to open in the fall.

The facility will comprise 70,000 square feet with multiple uses and features including:

two-story taproom

restaurant

outdoor biergarten

live music venue

private event space

cutting-edge production facility, that will brew and distill not only beer but also spirits and wine.

Restaurant

A full-service restaurant will be open for dinner and brunch. The space will feature a variety of seating options including booths, tables, and communal seating. The cuisine will be "honest, down-to-earth food" made with fresh ingredients. This is a relief, since dishonest food really does not taste good.

Biergarten

An outdoor biergarten will also feature different seating areas, including biergarten-style communal tables but also fun options such as hammocks and Adirondack chairs. There'll be an outdoor stage, dog park, kids area, outdoor bar, and a patio, which was big on their wish list.

Taproom, 1st Floor

One of two taprooms, this is designed to be a gathering place for the Texas craft beer community with 40-plus Community beers on tap, along with hard seltzers, wine, & spirits. Those will include envelope-pushing experimental brews and limited-edition barrel-aged releases.

Taproom’s 2nd Floor

The second of two taprooms, this will offer open seating overlooking the biergarten and stage, along with views into the production and packaging facility, and more Community beer on tap. This will also be available for private events.

They'll also feature a full bar with cocktails and wine. Other amenities include pet-friendliness and an outdoor amiphitheater.

Community Beer Company first opened in the Design District in 2013 in their current 14,000-square-foot space off Stemmons Freeway nearby. Their prodigious releases, including special-edition beers, as well as their hugely popular brewery tours and wide-scale retail availability, have made them one of Dallas' most lasting and consistent beer success stories.

They've earned many an award including one of the Top 5 Breweries in Dallas. They've won medals for their beer at the prestigious annual Great American Beer Festival, and in 2014, their Funnelcake Ale won a State Fair of Texas Big Tex Award for "most creative" entry.