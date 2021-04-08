Owners of The Rustic open new Tex-Mex concept in East Dallas

FreeRange Concepts, home to The Rustic, Bowl & Barrel, and Mutts Canine Cantina, are dipping their toe into Tex-Mex with Joe Leo, a new concept they're opening in East Dallas, in the space at 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave., formerly occupied by El Bolero.

It'll open on May 5.

According to a release, the concept is inspired by and named after Joe Leo Romero, grandfather of Kyle Noonan, co-owner of FreeRange Concepts who says that, for Texans, Tex-Mex food is "a way of life."

"It’s a style of food that’s deeply woven into our cultural fabric," Noonan says. "Here, family and friends enjoy some form of the cuisine frequently, both out at the neighborhood Tex-Mex joint or cooked up at home."

The menu will feature fajitas and other Tex-Mex classics, plus margaritas. The release says that Joe Leo will hew to a legend that bars along the Texas-Mexico border spiked their margaritas with Everclear, and do the same.

"I love Tex-Mex," Noonan says. "Not just because it was a regular part of my life growing up – I love it for its rich simplicity. It doesn’t require skill as much as it demands soul. Just like my grandfather, Joe Leo will be a warm and welcoming classic that will stand the test of time! We look forward to opening and serving the best damn fajitas and margaritas around."

Beginning April 19, the restaurant will serve fajitas and margaritas from 4-8 pm through joeleotexmex.com or DoorDash. Anyone who orders from the to-go menu will have a chance to win prizes ranging from a free year of queso to a reserved table at Joe Leo’s grand opening celebration on May 5.

Decor

Joe Leo will feature clean, modern lines with wooden accents and old-school pieces throughout.

Features include:

Tequila bottles and vintage sombreros lining the walls

live greenery and vintage lights hanging from the ceiling

Large garage doors separating indoor and outdoor dining spaces

open-air patio

fountain and fire pit

A grand opening on May 5 will be open to the public, with margaritas, fajitas, golden tacos, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, DJ, and mariachi band.