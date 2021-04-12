La Madeleine launches new mini cafe concept in Walmarts around Dallas

Dallas-based La Madeleine French Bakery & Café has formed an innovative new partnership that will bring some of its treasured foodstuffs to a surprising place: Walmart.

According to a release, the company has created a new prototype concept called La Madeleine Express, which will debut in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The prototype will feature a smaller footprint — 980 to 2,209 square feet — than their usual stores.

La Madeleine Express will offer a grab 'n go menu, but will also feature an option to relax and dine-in.

The menu will feature fan favorites like la Madeleine’s Chicken Caesar Salad and Tomato Basil Soup, as well as new items including pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Walmart locations.

Each Express will also have a retail area featuring menu bestsellers as well as a new line of bottled and canned items such as soups, jams, and sauces.

La Madeleine Express will initially open in 10 test locations, with the first expected to open in Garland in July. The remaining nine will make their debut shortly after.