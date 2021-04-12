Postino Wine Cafe pops cork on first Dallas location in Deep Ellum

The wine is finally flowing in Deep Ellum with the arrival of Postino Wine Cafe, the eclectic and funky concept from Phoenix, opening their first location in Dallas on April 19. They're opening at 2647 Main St., where they'll share a stand-alone building with Merit Coffee.

Co-founder Lauren Bailey says in a statement that the Dallas location follows their tradition of favoring cool and historical neighborhoods, beginning with the first Postino, located in an old post office in Arizona — making every Postino unique.

Counting Deep Ellum, there are 15 locations in Arizona, Colorado, and two in Houston, which opened in 2018 and 2019.

"Deep Ellum instantly caught our attention with its deep-rooted history, incredible buildings and lively community," she says. "We quickly fell in love with the art, the other businesses and most of all the people who make it such a special place. I had goosebumps when I first stepped into the building and knew in my gut that was the one."

They'll be open for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch, with a big wine program, obviously, along with a menu that a release calls "approachable yet sophisticated," and who are we to disagree.

Food

Postino's menu is built around shareables, panini, salads, soups, and boards. The favorite is bruschetta, in 12 varieties including Brie, Apple & Fig Spread; Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil; Warm Artichoke Spread; Smoked Salmon & Pesto; Piquillo Pepper & Goat Cheese; and Burrata, Bacon, Arugula & Tomato.

Charcuterie boards form their own category and include: The Bounty Board with crispy cauliflower, vegetables, guindilla pepper, almonds, herb cucumber cream, and smoked almond hummus; Butcher’s Block with meat, cheese, smoked almond hummus, asparagus, olives, assorted nuts, and crostini; and Pub Board with soft pretzel, chorizo, cornichon, cheddar, Peruvian corn nuts, and pickle.

Meal options include the Nine Iron Panini with bacon, chicken, stracciatella, greens, tomato, and dijonnaise; Prosciutto & Brie Panini with fig jam and arugula; Hannah’s Field, a big salad with kale, quinoa, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, and apple cider-mustard vinaigrette; Raspberry Chicken salad with almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, and raspberry vinaigrette; and Brussels Sprouts salad with kale, manchego, almond, and bacon.

Brunch includes the Croque Monsieur Madame, Cast Iron Sticky Bread, Focaccia Stack – grilled focaccia, smashed avocado, crispy prosciutto, fried egg, watermelon radish, arugula, feta, and spicy marcona almond; and Meatball Shakshouka with boiled egg and meatball in arrabiata sauce.

Their culinary team sources local Texas ingredients when possible, including local breweries such as Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Revolver Brewing, Community Beer Co., Lakewood Brewing as well as La Spiga Bakery for all of the bread.

Beverage

Postino features 30 wines by the glass and 40 wines by the bottle in their rack wine program available for dine-in or to-go, selected by beverage director and in-house certified advanced sommelier Brent Karlicek.

Karlicek says that their program includes unique collaborative projects with iconic winemakers around the world as well as hard to find boutique selections. In addition to wine, 30 beers are poured featuring local Dallas craft breweries, along with a number of Texas favorites and new cocktails for the brunch menu.

Design

The space is 3,500 square feet and seats 110 total, including a spacious outdoor patio that seats 50

Decorative hallmarks include mid-century modern furniture sourced from local vintage shops, quirky found objects, art installations, rollup garage doors, and walnut wine walls.

One standout in Dallas is the collection of vintage chandeliers. Deep Ellum's musical history is also honored with a wall inside the café decoupaged with vintage concert tickets gathered from the community and across the country, tying into Postino's adaptive reuse philosophy.

Deals

Postino's brunch includes $5 mimosas, brunch cocktails, plus happy hour specials including the daily staple: $5 until 5 pm, with all wines by the glass and pitchers of beer for $5, as well as $25 Bottle & Board on Monday and Tuesday evenings (a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25).

Take-out and 3rd party delivery will be available. Masks are requested of guests, when not seated to dine or drink.