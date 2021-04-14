New Dallas burger joint debuts with menu that takes you 'round the world

There's a new burger joint on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas that promises to take you around the world. Called PinPoint Burger Bar, it opened on April 12 at 4422 Lemmon Ave #B, in a former location of Burger Island, down by the Whole Foods Market, with a menu of flame-grilled burgers featuring themes from different countries.

It's definitely part of the better burger trend, IE, not a fast-food place, with burgers priced from $7 to $10 with an additional $3.50 for a vegan burger. But hey, points for having a vegan burger.

Their patties are a reasonable third-pound size beef patty, bigger than a fast-food burger but not a gargantuan half pound.

The menu includes:

The Aussie with cheddar cheese, bacon, pineapple, beet, egg, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Red Coat which they say has a British theme, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, melted cheddar, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Bof sandwich, a Denmark-themed burger with grilled onion, crispy onion, beet, pickles, Swiss cheese, egg, and brown gravy on a pretzel bun

Paisano, a Mexican-themed burger with beef patty, queso fresco, ham, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, pickled jalapeno, and bacon on a jalapeno cheddar bun

Honolulu, AKA "musubi on a bun" with a beef patty topped with omelette, spam, American cheese, tomato, cabbage shreds, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and spicy thousand island dressing on a brioche bun

Cuban, with diced onions, Cuban sauce, ketchup, fried potato sticks, pepper jack cheese, on a jalapeno bun

Spokesperson Victoria Cho says it's a family-run business and everyone's involved.

"My cousin came up with entire menu, which we love," she says. "Our family's passion for food has always inspired us to explore and try new menus from all around the world."

Their decor takes it a step further. "We have a cool outer space theme, the idea is that it's from all around the universe," she says.

They also do wings in varieties that include garlic parmesan, mango habanero, BBQ, buffalo, and Asian bang wings, which come tossed in Asian bang sauce, like an eggy mayonaissey version of sriracha. One of their staffers says it tastes like a wings version of pho.

Their flavors aren't shy. The mango habanero features deep fried wings tossed in chunky mango sauce with fresh habanero peppers, nice and spicy.

There's also a big selection of fries that includes regular fries, curly fries, sweet potato fries, parmesan truffle fries, and poutine. And for good measure, a side of fried jalapenos.

They're open for lunch and dinner, and this is but the first, with more on the way once they get their operation running smoothly.