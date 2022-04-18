These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Two anniversary parties this week bring reason to celebrate, with glam attire encouraged for both. For those wishing to dine and imbibe in more low-key fashion, there’s an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil with live music. Also this week, drink pink during a rose wine dinner, and don’t miss one sweet book signing from two cookie connoisseurs.

Wednesday, April 20

Book Signing with Tiff’s Treats Founders

Tiffany and Leon Chen, Richardson natives and founders of Tiff's Treats, will make an appearance at the cookie delivery chain's newest location (in their own hometown) for a book signing. The husband-and-wife duo's new book, It's Not Just Cookies, will be available for purchase. The first 25 guests to have their book signed will receive a $25 gift card, and everyone thereafter will get a complimentary box of one dozen cookies. Visit from 5:30-6:30 pm at 1417 E. Renner Rd.

Thursday, April 21

Panel Discussion on Food Equity

Common Threads, a nonprofit, will host a panel on the importance of access to nutritious food, and discuss the successes and challenges in getting healthy food to families in under-resourced communities. The discussion will feature perspectives from local government and school leadership on food equity in Dallas, particularly during and in the wake of the pandemic. The event is at 3:30 pm at Meadows Foundation, 2801 Swiss Ave., and is free and open to the public. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/317744150307.

Terra Celebrity Chef Dinner featuring Dean Fearing

Eataly Dallas hosts Chef Dean Fearing at Eataly restaurant Terra preparing a five-course meal, inspired by Fearing's Southwestern flair, prepared over a wood-burning grill. Designed and prepared by Fearing with Eataly chef Jake Epstein and Terra chef Michael Lawson, the meal will be paired with Italian wines, plus dessert by Eataly's pastry chefs and one-on-one interaction with Fearing. The dinner is 6:30 pm-9 pm, and is $195, with a portion of the proceeds donated to a charity of the chef's choice.

Saturday, April 23

Aw Shucks Lewisville Annual Crawfish Boil

North Texas seafood chain will host its annual crawfish boil, with live music from The Big Daddy Band. An all-you-can-eat crawfish boil, with all the fixings including sausage, corn, and potatoes is $35. The festivities begin at 12 pm. Proceeds will benefit the Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas.

TAP Fest Goes 70s Party

Texas Ale Project will celebrate its 7th anniversary with a groovy 70s-themed soiree. There’ll be 25-plus beers on tap at the Design District brewery, with live music all day from three bands. Tickets are $25 for general admission, which includes six 5-ounce tastings. VIP tickets come with early entry, priority parking, a six-pack of beer, and a VIP area, and are $45. 70's-era costumes are encouraged. The party is 1-7 pm.

Monarch + Kessaku Studio 50 Anniversary Party

The two concepts led by Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant celebrate their first anniversary with a glam party called Studio 50. Attendees get access to a premium open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, DJ music, and food stations including crab brioche buns and snow crab claws with black truffle risotto. Tickets are $300. Upscale chic or formal wear is encouraged. The party runs from 8 pm to midnight.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill Anniversary Celebration

Plano seafood restaurant celebrates 15 years of providing seafood from across the globe with complimentary cake and bubbly April 23-24 from 12-5 pm.

Monday, April 25

"Rosé Colored Glasses" Supper Club at The French Room

Drink pink at this exclusive supper club event at The Adolphus hotel's French Room bar. A three-course dinner will start with a cocktail and includes three newly released, highly sought-after rosé wines selected by wine director Max Walther. Dinner is $115 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and seating times run from 6-9 pm.