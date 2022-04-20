Calif. Mediterranean street food chain unwraps a restaurant in Frisco

A California based chain is unrolling Mediterranean street food in Texas. Called Spitz, it's a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in doner kebabs: thin slices of meat shaved from a vertical spit roast, then wrapped in flatbread with tomato, onion, lettuce, and sauce.

The chain is opening two locations in Texas in 2022, and that includes Frisco at 6851 Warren Pkwy. #201. (It's also opening a location in Midland.) The Frisco location is from franchisee Samarth Patel, and is going into a former pizza place with an opening set for late summer.

Spitz was founded in 2006 by two college buddies who became entranced with doner kebabs after discovering them on a trip to Europe. There are currently a dozen locations in California, Utah, Oregon, and Minnesota.

The menu includes wraps, salads, garden bowls, gyros, falafel, hummus, pita chips, and fries. A full bar features cocktails, wine, sangria, and a rotating selection from local breweries.

Wraps are the main thing, with protein options that include beef, lamb, veggie, chicken, and falafel. They offer pre-set options such as the Street Cart Doner with garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, Romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki; and a vegan wrap with hummus, lemon-herb tahini, olives, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, pickled onions, crispy garbanzos, romaine, cabbage, falafel, or quinoa.

A "doner basket" consists of salad and fries topped with protein, tzatziki, feta, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita, and hummus.

There's a big commitment to fries including Street Cart Fries topped with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, and peperoncinis; and Berliner fries topped with berliner red sauce, tzatziki sauce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, tomato, feta, olives, corn and peperoncinis.

In addition to regular fries, they also have sweet potato waffle fries, and you can order them half-and-half, half regular fries and half waffle; plus a cool side dish of deep-fried garbanzos and olives, tossed in their secret seasoning.

One fun fusion dish is their "doquitos": like a Mediterranean taquito, with lavash bread, fried, then topped with feta, aioli, onion, pepperoncinis, green pepper, tomato and olives.

A quartet of bowls includes the Medi Bowl, with protein, tahini & dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, olives, crispy garbanzos, and za’atar; and their Berliner bowl with tahini & dill quinoa, berlin slaw, pickled red onions & carrots, feta, tzatziki, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, berliner red sauce, lavash chips, and sumac.

Desserts include their Unicorn Baklava Roll with filo dough, walnuts, almonds, and honey, fashioned into crispy rolls and drizzled with chocolate.

They're very "friendly": dog-friendly, family-friendly, Paleo-friendly, keto-friendly, with gluten-free and dairy-free options, as well. They even do brunch.