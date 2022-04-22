Home » Restaurants + Bars
Master list of best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Mother's Day 2022

It's your mom, time for something sweet. Courtesy photo

It feels like Dallas restaurants are still cleaning up the dishes from Easter, and yet Mother's Day is already on the horizon. In 2022, the date is May 8 and there are all sorts of ways to show you care, but the one we care about here is dining out.

Restaurants are hosting brunch and/or dinner, with some still offering options for dining-in or taking-out. The opportunity to make reservations is already underway.

Here are the Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants serving Mother's Day feasts (celebrations take place on May 8 unless otherwise noted):

Blue Mesa Grill. Easter brunch features red chile glazed ham, smoked brisket, enchiladas, Adobe Pie, omelets, migas, huevos rancheros, chicken & Belgian waffles, breakfast potatoes, chimayo corn, salads, fruit, and house-made desserts including churros and strawberry shortcake. Includes mimosas. $30, or $7 for 11 and under. Extended hours: 8 am-4:30 pm. Dallas 972-934-0165, Fort Worth 817-332-6372, Plano 214-387-4407.

Bonefish Grill. Special dishes and drinks include Caprese Dip with artisan bread, shrimp skewer, smoked old fashioned, strawberry citrus martini, and seasonal carrot lava cake with a cream cheese molten center, topped with whipped cream.

Capital Grille. Brunch specials include mimosas, lobster frittata with poached lobster tails, and flourless chocolate-espresso cake, plus a la carte dinner options available all day. 11 am-2 pm.

Carrabba's. Special entrées include filet Marsala featuring a 9-oz filet mignon with mushrooms and Lombardo wine sauce, and a tomato Caprese with fresh burrata. The Tramonto in Tuscany cocktail has Lunazul Blanco tequila, sour mix, OJ, and Bonizio Rosso, and there's Berries & Butter Cake for dessert. Dine-in or takeout.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Special Strawberry Sweet-tart cocktail features vodka, raspberry, pineapple juice, strawberry puree, and sliced strawberries for $7.49, available only in-restaurant, served in a limited edition, take-home glass. Family Bundles feeding 4-6 include choice from chicken tenders, salmon, or a combo with two sides and croissants, starting at $27.

Eddie V's. Three-course brunch menu includes lobster quiche, avocado with jumbo lump crab, and cocktails such as mimosas, bloody marys, and bellinis. 10 am-2 pm. $49, or $15 for 12 and under. 214-890-1500.

Elm & Good. Buffet includes made-to-order omelets, seafood display, bloody marys, mimosas, live music, plus complimentary flower and pink cocktail or rosé for every mom. $75, reservations recommended. 10 am-3 pm. 469-498-2525.

Logan's Roadhouse. Regular menu plus special 12-ounce Prime Rib, with choice of two sides, or bacon mac & cheese and red wine-garlic mushrooms, available only during Mother’s Day weekend. First 50 moms to dine in at any Logan’s on May 8 get a free, limited-edition koozie. May 6-8, open early at 10 am.

Meridian. Four-course brunch with choices from grilled "beach cheese" on a stick, lyonnaise salad, smoked ora king salmon, scrambled egg with  caviar, laminated brioche French toast, sausage with potatoes, black beans, and egg, quiche Lorraine, Wagyu picanha & eggs, ricotta ravioli, cheesecake, yucca-coconut cake, and brigadeiro ice cream. 11 am-3 pm. $65 or $25 for kids menu. 469-659-6382.

Monarch. Modern Italian dinner menu with beloved favorites such as Wood-Fired Meatballs, Crispy Veal Chop Parmesan and Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, as well as an exclusive Mother’s Day entrée: George’s Banks Sea Scallop with King Crab Arancini, English Peas, and Morel Mushrooms, for $56. 4-10 pm.

Perry's. Mother’s Day feature consists of Perry's Filet Stuffed Roast: Filet Mignon stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, garlic, onion, fresh herbs, and three cheese for $49. Brunch cocktails including brandy milk punch, bloody Mary and mimosas, 11 am-4 pm. Family-style filet stuffed roast meal for four for $179 or an individual filet stuffed roast for $49 to-go.

Seasons 52. A la carte brunch includes crab-cheddar quiche, French toast, and shrimp & grits. 10 am-2 pm. Mother's Day box to-go serving 4-6 features choice of spiral ham, cedar plank salmon, or beef tenderloin, plus salad, sides, and dessert. Order by May 2 for pickup on May 7.

Terra. Eataly restaurant will celebrate La Festa della Mamma with brunch toast, asparagus frittata, and a special build-your-own bollicine, a classic Italian sparkling drink with prosecco and two fruit juices. A personal bollicine bar will be served tableside to create a unique refreshing cocktail experience. 10:30 am-3 pm.

III Forks. Special brunch features steak & eggs, filet mignon benedict, crabcake benedict, and lobster tail benedict. Plus breakfast breads from the restaurant's local bakery, and a limited a la carte menu of III Forks favorites. $55, for dine-in or curbside to-go by preorder. Children's brunch with pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs is $18. 11 am-3 pm. Regular dinner menu from 3-8 pm.

Truluck's. Easter special is Dungeness crab pappardelle pasta with parmesan and peas in a creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices for $59; and blueberry vanilla cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise for $18. Exclusive Floradora cocktail has Hendrick’s Gin, raspberry syrup, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer, $14.50. 11 am-9 pm. Uptown 214-220-2401, Southlake, 817-912-0500.

