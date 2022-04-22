Whataburger opens international location at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

Texas Burger chain Whataburger is opening a location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, in Terminal D, aka the terminal servicing international flights.

So now travelers coming from around the world can be regaled with orange-and-white stripes the minute they land on U.S. soil. Welcome!

According to a release, the restaurant will open on April 23 at 8 am, with carry-out as well as dine-in seating. Hours will be 8 am-4 pm daily. Does a 4 pm closure seem kind of early? Maybe international travelers aren't craving a burger at midnight.

Armed with burgers, Fancy Ketchup, and Spicy Ketchup, the restaurant comes to the airport via franchisee Gilbert Aranza.

"The new Whataburger is the latest in a series of massive improvements to Terminal D over the past few years," Aranza says in a statement. "We can't wait to serve both brand-new and returning customers a taste of what Texas is all about."

The location will serve burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken strips, and shakes. They'll also serve breakfast from 8-11 am.

It's actually the second Whataburger at the airport; the first opened at Terminal E in 2019, also via franchisee Gilbert Aranza — an opening that was met with much fanfare, since it was the first.

The chain also has locations at Love Field, George Bush International Airport, and San Antonio International Airport, which is opening later this year.

Whataburger will celebrate this opening with gifts for the first 25 guests, including free Whataburger for a year for the first customer.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Whataburger currently has more than 880 locations across 14 states.