These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

This week is busy with delicious events for both humans and canines. Read closely — there’s also opportunity for free lunch and dinner. Pairing events are also prevalent this week, featuring whiskey, bourbon, and Napa Valley and Spanish wines. Watch the weather forecast, as a handful of the events are planned for outdoor settings.

Tuesday, April 26

Free Tacos & Jarritos

Mexican soda brand Jarritos is partnering with local Dallas eateries Del Sur Tacos and El Come Tacos to pick up customer tabs. Visit Del Sur Tacos from 11 am-2 pm for a complimentary lunch, and El Come Tacos from 5-8 pm for a complimentary dinner. The campaign encourages diners to support local while highlighting how tacos and Jarritos make the perfect combo.

High West Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Plano

There’ll be six lip-smacking courses served during this whiskey pairing dinner, with highlights including pork dumplings, pickled shrimp salad, blue potato cakes, “shake & bake” pork chop, and double chocolate bread pudding. All courses come with either a straight pour or cocktail made with High West whiskey. Dinner is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.

Wednesday, April 27

Global Dinner Series at Harper’s Steakhouse

Experience a taste of Japan during this four-course dinner and cocktail tasting. Dishes include tonkotsu ramen, A5 Wagyu ishiyaki, mochi and more, all prepared by Harper’s executive chef Daniel Griffith. Dinner is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, April 28

The Pour with Sagamore Spirits at Bourbon & Banter

The latest edition of The Pour — a series of spirits and culinary tastings at The Statler’s underground speakeasy — will feature Maryland’s Sagamore Spirits, known for its rye whiskey. Highlights from the three-course menu include grilled Scottish salmon, West Texas wild boar and buffalo meatloaf, and a Texas pecan tart with strawberry and rhubarb jam. The pairing event is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and will run from 6-8 pm.

Wine & Wag Walk at Victory Park

Victory Park will transform into “Victory Bark” during this weeknight dog-friendly sip-and-shop event. Bring your canine companion and enjoy wine and dog treats at multiple stops including Biago Wine and Spirits, Escapology, ViVi’s Victory Park, and more. Tickets are $15 and the event will run from 6-9 pm.

Lamborn Family Vineyards Wine Dinner at Al Biernet’s North

Special guest Brian Lamborn of Napa Valley’s Lamborn Family Vineyards will visit the iconic Dallas restaurant to lead guests through a four-course wine dinner. Red wine varietals will be paired with menu items such as grilled poblano pepper Caesar salad, roasted quail with gruyere sausage risotto, and grilled lamb chops. Save room for chocolate peanut butter brownies and spiced rum banana milkshakes. The dinner is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm with a reception.

Wine Dinner at Saint Ann: Tour of Spain

Seating is limited for this five-course dinner and wine pairing, which will take guests on a culinary tour of Spain. Wines include Mercat Brut Cava, Menade Rueda Verdejo, and Vall Llach Porrera Vi de Vila. Reservations are $185 per person, including tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6:30 pm.

Friday, April 29

Dallas Cowboys Draft Night Out

Coinciding with the 2022 NFL Draft, several restaurants in The Star District in Frisco will offer Draft Night Out special dishes and prix-fixe menus. Participating places include Lombardi Cucina Italiana, Tupelo Honey, The Common Table, Sushi Marquee, and more. At Cane Rosso, folks can order The Star — a star-shaped pizza and calzone hybrid. At Dee Lincoln Prime, the #1 Draft Pick Roll comes with king crab, caviar, wasabi truffle aioli and gold flakes. Look for live music, games, photo ops and more throughout The Star District.

Saturday, April 30

Pupchella at Happiest Hour

The Harwood District happy hour hotspot will host a dog-friendly festival. Humans can bring their furry friends for frozen watermelon pup treats, pup biscuits, and giveaways. There’ll also be live music, dog adoptions, and cocktails for adults, and $1from each one ordered will be donated to Friends of Dallas Animal Services. Pupchella will run from 12-4 pm.

Sunday, May 1

Dinner in the District

The Adolphus Hotel and its neighbor The Exchange have rounded up five Dallas chefs for one big dinner on the lawn in the AT&T Discovery District. The six-course dinner will feature dishes from Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, Katherine Clapner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate, The Exchange chef Richard Blakenship, and Adolphus chefs Ruben Torano and Charles Olalia. Dinner is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes wine paired with each course. Also included is a digital art show by the Discovery District’s creative director. The event begins at 6 pm.