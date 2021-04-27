6 golden new pizza restaurants are opening around Dallas-Fort Worth

Pizza has been one of the welcome success stories during the pandemic, and nothing breeds success like success, which is a roundabout way of saying that Dallas-Fort Worth keeps seeing new pizzerias open. This current batch includes newly opened pizzerias as well as some coming soon — everywhere from an indie spot in Oak Cliff to a vegan pizzeria opening in Fort Worth.

Here's the latest round of new restaurants slinging us pizza pies.

Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta

Zio Al's is a small but growing chain with three locations, including the original in Carrollton, plus Addison and Plano, and soon there will be four. The newest location will open in Dallas at 3851 Cedar Springs Rd., better known as the former location of Cafe Brazil, which closed in February 2021 after four years in that space. (It relocated after getting bumped of its original longtime space by the Warwick Melrose Hotel.)

A Zio Al's spokesperson says that renovation work on the Cedar Springs location is almost done and they're waiting for approval from the city of Dallas to open.

Neo NY Pizza Works

Indie pizzeria is a new concept opening in Oak Cliff at 829 W. Davis St., near the corner of Tyler, from Alex Ham, a commercial photographer who previously owned a pizza place in Korea. Ham says it'll be "nothing fancy but good-quality pizza," an artisanal rendition of NY-style pizza but with a lighter dough that takes about 11 minutes, a little more quickly than traditional NY-style. Although he anticipates walk-up business, he's not doing pizza by the slice. "The best pizza is fresh, not sitting under a heat lamp," he says. He hopes to open by mid-June, depending on how long it takes the city to emerge from its permitting backlog.

Pizza Verde Vegan

A new vegan pizzeria is coming to Fort Worth. A former pop-up concept, they're moving to a full-menu brick-and-mortar at at 5716 Locke Ave., where they say they will proudly embrace a 100 percent plant-based menu. Husband-and-wife Landon and Jennifer Cabarubio previously ran a vinyl records shop, but were excited about the idea of expanding Fort Worth's vegan restaurant scene.

They hope to be open in July.

Romeo's Pizza

Ohio-based pizza chain will make its North Texas debut with a location in Frisco in a new-build shopping center west of the Dallas North Tollway off Lebanon Road at 4747 4th Army Dr. Romeo's was founded in Medina, Ohio with a strong sense of community, which is good that they have the whole community aspect, since Ohio is not really known for its pizza.

The chain has 44 locations, mostly in Ohio, but Texas is definitely on its radar. The first location in the state will open in the Austin and Rio Grande Valley market, where it's being brought by none other than Eddie Lucio, who is a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Jonny's Pizza New York Style

Pizzeria favors New York style pies with signature selections as well as build-your-own. The menu also includes sub sandwiches, calzones, strombolis, and cheesecakes.

Owner is Fatjon "Jonny" Lami, who founded the original location in Little Elm (the street address shows up as Aubrey) in 2019 and now will open a spinoff at 5301 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth.

Uzy's New York Pizza

Family-run New York-style pizzeria was founded in 2018 by namsake Uzy Ehsan, an ex-New Yorker who opened his first location in North Richland Hills, at 8700 N. Tarrant Pkwy. Now he's expanded with a second location at 6851 Matlock Rd. Arlington.

"I lived in Queens and made pizza in New York, and honestly, my goal after moving here was not to make pizzas," the highly personable Uzy says. "But there's a lot of 'New York-style' pizza here that's being made by people who've never been to New York. I had to do it. I do it the right way, I make my own dough."