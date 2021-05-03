Beachy new Calif-style eatery shakes up tiki and tacos on a patio in Plano

A new restaurant-bar serving tiki drinks and Calif-style tacos is opening in Plano. Called Suburban Yacht Club, it's a new concept opening at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, at 5872 TX-121, in the former Hookline space.

According to a release, it'll open in June.

Suburban Yacht Club, which surely will be abbreviated to the SYC, is from 33 Restaurant Group, which owns a growing portfolio of places, dedicated mostly to pizza and beer, including Union Bear Brewing Co., Cadillac Pizza Pub, Taverna Rossa, Heritage Pizza and Taproom in The Colony, and The Yard in McKinney.

33 Restaurant Group founder Preston Lancaster says in a statement that this newest member of the 33 family possesses "elemental coastal vibes."

"The SoCal vibes are evident throughout the diverse and evolving offerings on the menu to the flow of the indoor/outdoor dining space and distinctively spirited cocktails," Lancaster says.

Food

The menu was crafted by 33RG's culinary director Brian C. Luscher and is inspired by Southern California's food-truck scene, including some super-trendy items, see if you can guess which:

quesabirria

crisped pork carnitas

Baja-style fish tacos

classic Boardwalk burger

roasted chicken and ribs

Flamin' Hot Cheetos elote

ceviche

If you said "Flamin' Hot Cheetos elote" and "quesabirria," then you were correct. Quesabirria is sufficiently trendy that CultureMap did a trend story/roundup back in June 2020 — well before an avalanche of trend story/roundups ensued, go ahead and check the date.

Taking the helm of the kitchen will be chef Brandon Pappalardo, who worked with Luscher at his Greenville Avenue restaurant The Grape.

Drink

The beverage program will be "tiki-forward," with a signature Scorpion Bowl, frozen cocktails, sangria on tap, and wines available by the glass and bottle. The program was created by 33RG's Director of Operations Kristin Wisniewski and GM Izack Lara.