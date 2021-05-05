Italian restaurant from Chicago to open in century-old Dallas building

A chef-owned Italian restaurant from Chicago is coming to downtown Dallas: Called Etta, it's from chef Danny Grant and will open in the East Quarter, the development on the easternmost side of the Central Business District.

According to a release, Etta will open in 2022. It's going into a century-old two-story building at 2203 Commerce St., where it will span 11,000 square feet, including a second-floor patio.

Etta East Quarter represents the third concept in Dallas from What If Syndicate, the national hospitality group from Grant and partners David Pisor and Jim Lasky. In March, they opened Monarch and Kessaku, two restaurants inside The National building. Both the National building and East Quarter are projects being developed by Dallas-based Todd Interests.

Food

The menu will feature local and seasonal fare including:

wood-fired pizzas

house-made pastas

salads

dishes to share

Etta's sibling Monarch is also Italian-leaning but more high-end; Etta has a neighborhood restaurant theme with "affordable" prices.

Pastas such as orecchiette with fennel sausage run from $18 to $25. A wild mushroom pizza with "melted" onions, goat cheese, black truffle, and raclette cheese is $22. A pancetta pizza with pistachio pesto, English peas, mint, and pecorino is $22 and sounds divine.

There are two family-style dishes to share including the signature Pig Picnic, a $62 feast with pork loin and pork belly alongside vegetables, lettuce cups, bread, and sides such as dill spiced yogurt, chimichurri, serrano, Veracruz oil, drippings, and garlic butter.

The restaurant will be open daily for dinner and will also serve weekend brunch.

Neighborhood

The East Quarter comprises 18 charming brick buildings that used to be automobile showrooms, centered around the Meletio building, now being restored and developed by Todd Interests, along with a new 20-story mixed use development with retail, office, and residential space.

The Etta building has a historic garage and an adjacent alleyway space which What If is working to find unique ways to use.

In a statement, Grant calls the development "progressive and incredibly thoughtful" and says they're honored to be a part of it.