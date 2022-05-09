Perhaps the only thing that tops a great food event is a great food event that supports a worthy cause — or two.

Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards is an annual chef-driven food and beverage event that prides itself on being a party with a purpose, raising money for the Texas Restaurant Association's Education Foundation and the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund.

It features signature dishes and cocktails from more than 25 celebrated Texas chefs and 12 mixologists.

Each restaurant rockstar is respectively competing for the title People’s Choice for Best Dish and Craft Cocktail. But no matter who wins, everyone gets to enjoy a live performance by Stoney LaRue following the awards.

Now in its seventh year, LSB is set to take place on Sunday, July 10, from 6-10 pm at Gilley's Dallas. Here are your ticket options:

VIP All Access, $225

Enjoy 5:30pm admission to the Texas Restaurant Awards pre-event, celebrating industry leaders and inductees to the Hall of Honor, Restaurateur of the Year, Educator of the Year, and Philanthropist of the Year (see a full list of awards here).

VIP area with access to special chefs and premium bar, as well as service staff to conveniently deliver your samples from the 25 chefs and 12 mixologists in the main room.

VIP view of the Stoney LaRue concert with special dessert stations.

VIP-only access after-party on the top floor of Gilley’s, including special attractions, DJ music, more food, continued premium bar, and a few more surprises to come.

General Access, $175

Access at 6:30 pm to signature dishes and cocktails from 25 chefs and 12 mixologists

Open bar

General admission view of the Stoney LaRue concert

Special dessert stations

Attractions throughout the area, including photo booths, a mechanical bull, and more

Concert Only, $75

8 pm admission

General admission view of the Stoney LaRue concert

Open bar

Special dessert stations

Through partners and donations, the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation is a 501c3 that funds critical programming and advances its mission of getting passionate people on track to rewarding industry career paths. Funds raised go toward scholarships, student mentoring and internship programs, educational programming, and workforce-development opportunities.

Its signature program during the pandemic, the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, has distributed more than $3.2 million and helped more than 300 restaurants and their staff who were impacted by COVID-19.

Sounds like having your cake and eating it, too. Head here to buy your tickets.