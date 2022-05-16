These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The theme this week: get moving. From rock-climbing to bike-riding, events are as active as they are tasty. For those who prefer to sit and stay a while, there are two multi-course wine dinners for doing just that. Also on the list are a couple of celebrations: a grand opening for a new Asian concept, and a one-year anniversary party for a popular wine bar. Cheers!

Wednesday, May 18

Red Stix Asian Street Food Grand Opening in Farmers Branch

A new location of the popular pan-Asian casual concept will celebrate its grand opening in Mustang Station in Farmers Branch. The restaurant’s original location, near SMU in University Park, is a hot spot for custom noodle bowls, rice bowl, salads, and oversized banh mi sandwiches. Visit from 2-5 pm for complimentary cocktails and bites, dragon dancer performances, DJ music, and a photo booth.

Thursday, May 19

Huneeus Wine Dinner at Knife Plano

This five-course wine dinner comes with a ribeye tasting as an entrée course featuring three varieties of the flavorful cut from 44 Farms. Also on the menu is wood-fire grilled octopus, big eye tuna with foie gras, and 240-day dry-aged carpaccio with shaved black summer truffle. Wines will range from Sauvignon Blanc to Pinot Noir. Dinner is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.

Clink Wine Bar + Bites One-Year Anniversary Celebration

The Flower Mound wine bar will host a three-day soiree to celebrate its first birthday. Visit each evening Thursday through Saturday for live music, giveaways, food and wine samplings, and bottle engraving. Festivities start at 6 pm on Thursday and 7 pm both Friday and Saturday.

Boulders, Brews, and Trivia

A rock-climbing gym on Walnut Hill Ln. called Movement Dallas is hosting a climb meet-up followed by drinks. After the climb from 6-7 pm, participants will walk over to nearby Civil Pour coffee shop and beer bar for craft brews and trivia night.

Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Rosé Olé!

Sip and stroll the shops of Deep Ellum during this evening wine walk. Participants pay $15 (in advance, $20 the night of) for a ticket to receive a tasting glass good for wine samples throughout the Deep Ellum district. Check in at 2650 Main St. The event will run from 6-9 pm.

Saturday, May 21

7 Leaves Cafe - Grand Prairie Grand Opening

New location of coffee and tea shop chain opens near Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie with a host of festivities. There'll be free samples, games including trivia and coffee bean count, plus gift bags for the first seven people in line (it is 7 Leaves Cafe, after all), and raffle tickets for the first 100 people in line for prizes including airpods and airline vouchers. 10 am-3 pm.

Eastside Taco Ride

Meet at White Rock Alehouse & Brewery for an eight-mile bike ride to Tacos, Bites & Beats, an outdoor taco stand with a big menu and covered seating. Then head back to the brewery for a post-ride beer (or two). Check out the route map here. Cyclists should meet at White Rock Alehouse & Brewery by 10:30 am for the 11 am start time. Note that the route is suitable for all levels and the event is not a race, but rather a leisurely lunchtime ride. Riders will return to the brewery by about 1:30-2 pm.

Monday, May 23

Ziata Wine Dinner featuring Karen Cakebread at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

Legendary wine entrepreneur Karen Cakebread will visit the Plano seafood restaurant for a five-course wine-pairing dinner. Sip wines ranging from Sauvignon Blanc to Cabernet Sauvignon paired with dishes like crispy skin branzino with stonefruit salsa, broiled halibut, and roasted monkfish medallions with New York strip. The dinner is $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Arrive by 6 pm for cocktail hour before dinner is served at 7 pm.