Sommelier to debut enticing wine bar in Flower Mound with wine on tap

One promising trend for 2021 seems to be wine bars, and Flower Mound is getting one of its own: Called Clink Wine Bar and Bites, it'll open at The Shops at Lakeside, at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy., at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway.

According to a release from Realty Capital Management, LLC, The Shops at Lakeside developer, Clink will open in March 2021.

They describe it as a neighborhood wine bar with 16 wines on tap, four beers on tap, other wines by the glass or bottle, and some beer and cider options.

The food will be tapas-style plates aka bites, including charcuterie boards, flat breads, paninis, salads, and desserts. Wine and beer will also be sold to go.

Even better, it'll be locally owned. Owner-operator is Laura Black, a sommelier and Flower Mound resident.

"I am thrilled to be opening Clink Wine Bar in Lakeside," Black says in a statement. "Wine is about community. It is meant to be shared with family or friends while enjoying moments big and small. My job is to find you a great glass or bottle to enjoy that enriches your experience."

She has great plans that include wine education classes and food and wine pairings led by a winemaker, winery representative or sommelier each month.

"Our menu will be rotating every two months to keep things fresh and exciting," Black says. "We will also offer a wine delivery service for those that live in Flower Mound/Denton County. We will have a walk-in wine cellar, a private room that can be rented out for special events, and an inviting outdoor patio."

She says the atmosphere will have a similar feel to a wine bar located in Napa, California, but with a mid-century modern twist.

Realty Capital Management managing director Jimmy Archie says that there's been great demand from locals.

"A neighborhood wine bar has been at the top of the list of uses Lakeside residents have been requesting be added to the wide array of food and beverage options in the project," he says.