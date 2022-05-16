New Champagne bar will fizz into Plano with bubbles and morning coffee

A new restaurant is coming to Plano with coffee in the morning and bubbly in the evening. Called Fizz, it's a new all-day concept with restaurant and lounge, opening in early summer in the former Pakpao Thai space at 3310 Dallas Pkwy. #115.

Fizz is so named because it plans on having the most extensive Champagne list in Dallas-Fort Worth, with a wine list exceeding 100 bottles, with more than 50 sparkling wines, including 20 Champagnes from France. You can't succeed if you don't aim high.

It'll also have craft cocktails and snacks centered on shareable charcuterie-style boards.

It is no relation to Fish & Fizz, the fish & chips restaurant in Richardson from chef Nick Barclay. It is, however, part of a growing trend of Champagne bars around Dallas-Fort Worth that have either already opened or are poised to open that include:

Pinky's Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge , already open and spilling the bubbly in Fort Worth's Near Southside

, already open and spilling the bubbly in Fort Worth's Near Southside Coupes Dallas , set to open this summer on Oak Lawn Avenue

, set to open this summer on Oak Lawn Avenue The Coupe, set to open in Fort Worth's buzzy South Main Street in late 2022

Fizz is from Jeff Murtha, who own Studio 80, an '80s-themed club in Fort Worth. The wine list was assembled by sommelier Anthony Martinez who is also general manager.

Craft cocktails are by mixologist Ruben Michael, with an ever-changing menu featuring classic cocktails, original drinks, and twists on favorites, made with high-quality spirits, fresh juices & herbs, and house-made tinctures and syrups.

Highlights include Gin Fizz; the Naked and Famous with mezcal, yellow chartreuse, Aperol, and lime juice; and Moth 2 a Flame, an Old-Fashioned infused with cold smoke.

The menu is anchored by build-your-own boards with imported meats and cheeses, spreads, jams, crackers, breads, and olives. Fruit and vegetable boards are also available.

But there are also:

three salads, which can be topped prime filet, salmon, chicken or blackened shrimp

cheese fondue, including plain and spicy, served with bread

dessert fondues, choice of milk chocolate or caramel­, served with fruit

DIY s'mores,with graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows and personal burners

The coffee bar will be open at 7 am, with a dedicated golf cart that can make coffee deliveries throughout the neighborhood, should you live nearby.

Fizz will feature two full-service bars, one wrapping around the 3,500 square-foot interior and another on a 1,200-square-foot patio. The patio has a retractable roof to take advantage of sunny days and protect guests from the rain, and during cooler months, fire pits provide cozy gathering spots.

Food is served Sunday-Thursday from 4–10 pm, with select items available until midnight and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4–11 pm.

They're also open for weekend brunch with live entertainment on Saturday-Sunday from 11 am–3 pm. There is also live music 6–9 pm.

"We’ve been working hard to make Fizz the most fun new lounge Plano has to offer," says Murtha in a release. "It's the perfect mix of great food and drinks, exceptional service and lively atmosphere, and there will always be something new to experience, whether it’s a rare bottle of bubbly or a captivating performer."