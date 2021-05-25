2 high-profile foodie pop-ups hit Dallas with fancy layer cakes and BBQ

DFW foodies will get something more on their Memorial Day weekend than hot dogs on the barbie, via two high-profile concepts that are staging limited-run pop-ups. One is a bakery from New York, the other is a preview of a BBQ restaurant, opening soon in Dallas.

Here's the 411:

Milk Bar

Famous bakery from chef Christina Tosi, founded in New York, is coming to Dallas with a pop-up that'll run for five days from May 26-31. It'll be delivery only, via Doordash, Caviar, Postmates, and UberEats.

Milk Bar is known for its unexpected twists on familiar desserts and especially for pioneering the unfrosted layer cake trend, in which you can see the layers with frosting in between but not covering the exterior.

The menu includes:

Birthday Cake. Rainbow-flecked vanilla cake with birthday crumbs and rainbow sprinkles

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Milk Bar Pie. Sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust

Birthday Cake Truffles

Strawberry Shortcake Truffles

Hours on Wednesday May 26 through Sunday May 30 will be 10 am-10 pm; Monday May 31 will be 10 am-2 pm.

This is not Milk Bar's first pop-up in Dallas; they did one in 2019 out of Emporium Pies. Dallas is but one city in a pop-up series that will also take place in Chicago and Atlanta with dates still to come.

Loro pop-up

One of the biggest openings in Dallas in 2021 will be Loro, the BBQ restaurant collaboration between Austin chef Tyson Cole and BBQ king Aaron Franklin. It was originally supposed to open in 2020 but then COVID-19 happened. But they're coming, they're coming, and this pop-up is a preview.

It's a one-day pop-up on Saturday May 29 from 2-5 pm in the parking lot of their coming-soon Dallas location at 1812 N. Haskell Ave., and it promises to be insane. Both chefs will be there handing out free sliced bavette with coconut rice, shishito salsa verde, and gin + tonic slushees to each guest.

They'll be doing it in two time slots, 2-3:30 pm, and 3:30-5 pm.

Only one reservation per guest is allowed. Parking is limited due to construction, so they encourage carpooling.