Dallas gets a second scoop of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - in Addison

An acclaimed ice cream maker that's already sweet on Dallas is adding another scoop (shop): Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is opening a location in Addison, at 5290 Belt Line Rd., #112B, in the Prestonwood Place shopping center.

A company spokesperson confirmed that construction is anticipated to begin the first week of June, with an opening targeted for mid-August.

Jeni's is a nationally acclaimed brand that has been available by retail at Whole Foods Market and Central Market stores. They've recently begun opening scoop shops and have locations in Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Charleston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Washington DC, Charlotte, Austin, and Houston.

They opened their first Dallas location in Deep Ellum, at 2649 Main St., in February 2021.

Their scoop shops offer about two dozen flavors, with incredible-sounding offerings such as Milkiest Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Wildberry Lavender, Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Goat Cheese & Roasted Cherries, and Coffee With Cream & Sugar, which is made from also-acclaimed Intelligentsia coffee.

They offer creative vegan flavors such as Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns, Cold Brew With Coconut Cream, Frose Sorbet, and Texas Sheet Cake ("decadent chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and palate-gripping cocoa").

They also rotate in seasonal specials like Boozy Eggnog, Cognac with Gingerbread, and White Chocolate Peppermint.

One scoop is $5.50, but you can get two half scoops, which is very customer friendly, or three half scoops for $6.50. Best of all is the flight of 10 half scoops, well worth the $20.

The shop does not offer sundaes, milkshakes, or other ice cream-based items.

The Addison shop will go into the former La Madeleine, which relocated a block away. The space has been subdivided and Jeni's will share it with Shake Shack, which has already opened.

Jeni's will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space that will incorporate a newly-built covered recessed patio, with seating for 55 diners inside and out.

Prestonwood Place has welcomed some bright openings include a Flower Child in 2018 and the newly-opened second Dallas-area location of Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market, home to a fantastic vegan Reuben sandwich.