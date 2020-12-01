La Madeleine returns to Addison with new bakery where you can watch

Dallas staple La Madeleine French Bakery & Café is opening a new "petite" prototype store in Addison stocked with brand-new features that include the chain's very first drive-thru. Only during these COVID-19 times is a drive-thru cause for celebration.

The restaurant will open at 15125 Montfort Dr. in Dallas, in a former Steak 'N Shake, and will follow the chain's new "Petite Market and Bakery" first introduced in Dallas at its location near downtown, which features a grab 'n go concept.

One other new element: a scratch-baking experience that diners can watch, says la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur in a statement.

"To round out the French bakery experience, team members will make bread onsite by mixing the dough, shaping and baking it," Ladouceur says. "There is truly nothing more delightful or delicious than a batch of warm bread coming fresh out of the oven."

The menu will feature new salads, sandwiches, grab 'n go charcuterie, healthy snacks, tarts, and wine.

Like the downtown location, this new store will also feature an expanded coffee and espresso program with everything from frappés to seasonal beverages like a honey lavender latte.

Located a block or so north of Belt Line Road, the 4,180-square-foot restaurant-bakery will have cozy indoor seating but also a covered patio. Service options will include grab 'n go, dine-in, order ahead for curbside, or drive-thru pick-up.

It's a few blocks away from La Madeleine's original Addison location at Prestonwood Place, where it had been since the mid-90s before closing in January 2019. (Prestonwood Place underwent a significant remodel, and the location is now home to a Shake Shack.)

So this opening represents a return to Addison, says COO Sheryl Fox.

"We are excited to return to Addison and debut a refreshed la Madeleine experience that we believe will encourage our guests to return multiple times throughout the week," Fox says. "Our new design is tailored to today’s consumer preferences and caters to all of our guests’ needs – whether they’re looking to grab a quick latté and fresh-baked croissant or prefer to enjoy a leisurely lunch and the art of conversation."

Set to open in February, it’ll be the 24th la Madeleine in Dallas-Fort Worth, the 52nd in Texas, and 93rd systemwide.