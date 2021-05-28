Holy Cow, this new Dallas burger joint and bar in Deep Ellum sounds good

A new restaurant has opened in Deep Ellum with a thing for burgers. Called Holy Cow! Burger Club, it's a burger spot and bar newly opened at 2711 Elm St., in the space occupied by the bar On Premise.

Holy Cow is a concept from John Sanchez, who previously launched an acclaimed hot chicken place called Chirps in the former LG Taps bar on Greenville Avenue.

Chirps closed in April, which gave Sanchez the opportunity to develop a burger concept. He's partnered with Adam Salazar, owner of On Premise.

"Holy Cow is a full-fledged restaurant, with the added perk of being inside one of Deep Ellum's best bars," Sanchez says. The burger operation is open Thursday-Friday 5 pm to midnight, and Saturday-Sunday 2-10 pm.

The concept is centered primarily on burgers, with some additional Southern dishes, and a full bar, thanks to On Premise, featuring a signature frozen cherry Coke which you can get plain or spiked.

The menu spotlights three crafted burgers consisting of 7-ounce patties served on buns from Signature Baking, in the following options:

Avocado Ranch burger, with bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, and ranch dressing

Blue Cheese burger, with arugula, blue cheese crumbles, and caramelized onions

Cowboy burger, with bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and BBQ sauce

There's also a customizable burger option featuring 3-ounce patties, where you can choose how many you want, one, two, or three, along with their Holy Moly sauce — with the secret ingredient being mustard, thank God it's not Russian dressing — and your choice of add-ons such as bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.

A single-patty burger is $7, and a triple is $12.

Sides include chips & queso, tater tots, Texas toothpicks (fried jalapenos), and hand-cut fries, served plain or topped with chili & cheese.

In addition to burgers, they're also serving a one-pound basket of steak fingers, breaded and fried; and a chicken sandwich, which Sanchez is offering mostly as a courtesy to his Chirps fans.

"We don't advertise it, but it's called the Holy Cow, which is a crispy fried chicken tender with diablo glaze, coleslaw, pickles, and Holy Moly sauce," he says.

"I loved doing Chirps, but I felt like I'd done everything I wanted to with hot chicken, and now everyone is doing it," he says. "I'm ready to do for burgers what we did for hot chicken."