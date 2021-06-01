West Coast wine bar makes Texas debut in Addison with whiskey and snacks

A San Francisco-based wine bar-restaurant is bringing its Bay Area panache to Texas: Called District, it'll open its first Lone Star State location at Village on the Parkway, at 5100 Belt Line Rd. in the former Mercy Wine Bar space.

According to a release, it'll open in the fall with globally inspired shareable plates, wine and whiskey.

District was founded in San Francisco in 2007, and currently has three locations in California; Addison will be the fourth. Helping usher it into Dallas is Johnny Carros, who last opened Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen, now closed, and previously worked at Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House and Jasper's, among others.

Jon D'Angelica and his partner Ryan Vance built the first District as a wine bar concept with shareable plates; as the concept evolved, they added whiskeys to the mix. The menu was created by executive chef Bob Cina and changes often based upon the seasons and availability of product.

Core menu items include:

Fontina and Spinach Arancini with smoked tomato sauce

Lamb Meatballs made with house ground lamb & pork, chermoula tomato sauce and manchego cheese

Tempura Avocado with jalapeño-lime aioli and sweet ‘n spicy sea salt

Calabrian Sausage Pizza with Calabrian chili sauce, arugula, cippolini onion, pecorino

Zucchini Blossom Flatbread with baby squashes and herbs, truffled ricotta, Texas sweets

Diver Scallops with Cali caviar, leak & salsify soubise, tempura mushroom, citrus sea foam

Smoked Lamb Chops with pistachio-parmesan polenta frita, Castelvetrano lamb jus, minted salsa verde

Wines will be both new and old-world, and the whiskeys will focus on high quality and small-batch production. Beers will be from local brewers including Tupps Brewery and Peticolas Brewing Company.

The cocktail menu will feature classic recipes with a modern twist, using fresh herbs, fresh squeezed juices, and house-made syrups. Standouts include the Sazerac Barrel Aged Old Fashion and Lavender Tom Collins made with gin, house made lavender syrup, lemon juice and topped with soda.

The Addison location will have 3,800 square feet with interior seating for 94 (including bar), and patio seating for 40.

Decor will pay tribute to the historic brick and timber warehouse spaces of their Northern California locations, with woods, rustic chandeliers, and a variety of seating options including lounge, hi-top tables, and banquettes surrounding a large centerpiece bar.

They've also commissioned an oversized bullhorn sculpture made from two stroke motorcycle exhaust pipes.

"We chose Dallas due to the vibrant dining scene and growth here as our first location outside of our hometown," D'Angelica says. "We fell in love with the people and its city. I'm proud of what we have accomplished in Northern California and am energized about the possibilities that lie ahead of us."