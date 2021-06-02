Taco Joint of Dallas plans big expansion including location in Plano

It's about to be tacos tacos everywhere as Dallas' hometown taqueria chain Taco Joint executes a big expansion — one that includes breaching the city borders for the first time. They're opening a location in Plano at Heritage Creekside. According to a release, they'll open in the fall.

In addition to Plano, they're also opening two new locations in Dallas:

14999 Preston Rd., #C100, in a former Dickey's Barbecue Pit

12300 Inwood Rd, #140, in the former Picasso's Pizza space

Taco Joint was founded in 2008 and currently has four other locations throughout Dallas including the original in East Dallas, plus Preston Center, Lakewood, and Lake Highlands; a location in Richardson closed in 2020.

Menu features include their Monday Hangover Plate with eggs, sausage, beans, potatoes, queso and veggies; and their Spicy Grilled Shrimp Tacos with house-made Tapatio aioli.

Co-founder Corey McCauley says that Heritage Creekside is the perfect area to develop outside of Dallas.

The new Plano location will feature Taco Joint signatures such as:

large patio

creative murals

breakfast tacos served all day

Rick Perdue, President of Rosewood Property Company, which owns Heritage Creekside in Plano, says that they'll join a number of restaurant and retail experiences at the center, including Flying Fish, Rodeo Goat, and Orangetheory Fitness. Residents in the surrounding single-family homes, townhomes and apartment communities can easily access these restaurant and retail options, as well as the restored creek bed of Pittman Creek.

"Adding Taco Joint to the restaurant lineup provides a new type of cuisine for our nearby residents to discover and enjoy, continuing our quest to be a premier dining destination in Plano," Perdue says.