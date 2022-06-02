McKinney brewery offers cute mini shops inside grain bins for startups

Texas craft beer maker Tupps Brewery is creating a program to help other businesses at its new brewery.

The McKinney brewery, founded in 2015, has outgrown their current location and will be relocating to the historic McKinney Grain site, east of Downtown McKinney, where they'll be remodeling the 120-year-old grain mill and building a new brewery. The project will encompass over 45,000 square feet of buildings on a 4-acre spread.

The new brewery will include a restaurant, plus an outdoor stage that will host live music and theater performances.

But the reason we are here today is their new program, the B.Y.O.B. Courtyard, which provides a platform for bootstrapping new businesses by offering a place to work and sell their products to customers.

Businesses pay a monthly fee of $750 to set up on Tupps' site on weekends to sell their goods and services, inside adorable grain bins that look like little circular houses. The brewery will also offer resources such as sales, marketing, coaching, advice, and seminars.

"Our taproom, brewery, and events drive significant traffic which provides a built-in customer base for these B.Y.O.B participants," says Tupps president and founder Keith Lewis in a release.

The B.Y.O.B. Grain Bins will be rolling when the brewery opens, which they say will take place in December 2022. They're accepting applications for the B.Y.O.B program until June 30. Anyone can apply — assuming you can handle the monthly $750 rental fee — by clicking here and filling out the online application.

"We started Tupps by brewing beer in my garage on the weekends, and our weekend hobby turned into a real idea for a business," Lewis says. "We built the company from the ground up and we want others to have the opportunity and encouragement to do the same."

Tupps' award-winning lineup of beers include TUPPS IPA, Juice Pack, Neon Shades, and National Standard, as well as seasonal releases such as the Full Grown Man series, Day of the Dead, and Oktoberfest. TUPPS also produces Blur Hard Craft Seltzer, which offers four different flavors in a 12-variety pack.

In fall 2020, they released a Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte as part of DDH IPA Series, and really it was the best beer ever brewed, to have an IPA that's also a pumpkin beer is rare, with a moderate ABV of 7.3 percent instead of the more cliched pumpkin stout with ABVs of 10 percent and up. Alas, their DDH series is a rotating thing, and an artist does not recreate his work. Sad!