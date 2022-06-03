Newest 7-Eleven store in Dallas comes with unheard-of amenity: a patio

Irving-based convenience store king 7-Eleven has opened a new store in Dallas with a previously unheard-of offering at a 7-Eleven store: a patio.

Located at 13635 Preston Rd. at the corner of Alpha Road, this is one of the chain's "Evolution Stores," a concept that strives to upgrade the convenience store model, serving as a testing ground featuring their latest products and innovations.

According to a release, it's the fifth Evolution Store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and ninth in the country.

All Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept, although no two locations are exactly alike, as they tweak the design and product mix based on customer feedback and shopping habits with every new location.

For this new store, that means a covered outdoor patio on one side of the building for customers to enjoy outdoor seating, frozen margaritas, and beer on tap. Hey let's go have a beer and chill on the patio at 7-Eleven.

The store also has a self-serve espresso machine where 7-Eleven will test specialty items including Cold Foam, Caramel Macchiato, Dirty Chai (a Chai Tea Latte with added double shot of espresso), White Mocha, and Horchata Latte.

That alone is worth a trip.

In addition to custom espresso drinks and cold brew coffee, customers can also enjoy refreshing organic smoothies and shakes, vitamin infused sparkling water, and even a Wine Cellar with an enhanced and expansive selection of wine — alongside old-school signatures such as Slurpee drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, and Big Gulp fountain beverages.

Other features at this location include customizable beverage options, a premium cigar humidor, the latest digital innovations, and an in-house Laredo Taco Company, famous for authentic tacos served on fresh-made flour tortillas, as well as a salsa bar with salsa roja, salsa verde, creamy cilantro, habanero, and more. Menu items include fajitas, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs.

And as mentioned previously, this is the first Laredo Taco Company restaurant with a p-a-t-i-o.

7-Eleven Vice President of Store Evolution and Design Molly Long says in a statement that they're excited to unveil "the next iteration" of the 7-Eleven Evolution Store in Dallas.

"The customer is getting the convenience they expect from 7-Eleven – coupled with a delicious restaurant-quality dining option and unique and innovative beverages," Long says. "These lab stores give us an opportunity to test, learn, and scale successes into our new store standards which ultimately allows us to continuously improve the experience for all our customers."