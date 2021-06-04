Renovated Las Colinas hotel opens its lakefront oasis for the summer

In the nick of time, the Omni Las Colinas Hotel has opened their pool deck and outdoor space and the accompanying restaurant and bar, called The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge, where they'll be serving poolside snacks and pretty fruity cocktails.

Omni opened this hotel as resort-style oasis at 221 E. Las Colinas Blvd. in August 2020, part of a $13 million renovation of the former Omni Mandalay which included an update of their outdoor space, adding food & drink and a lounge space with fire pits, TVs, and fans.

The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge and expansive lawn are open to the public.

The pool deck is complimentary for hotel guests, while non-guests can buy a Day Pass ($30 on weekdays, $40 on weekends) that gives access to the pool, hot tub, poolside food, and drink service from The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge (open Wednesday-Sun), and Wi-Fi.

Food

Highlights from the menu include:

Blackened Redfish Tacos – poblano pico, guajillo dressing, cotija, smoked cancha, blue corn tortilla

Local Cheese & Meat Board – today’s selection, serrano honey, whole grain mustard, cornichons, multigrain crisp, baguette

Las Colinas Burger – 44 Farms double smashed beef patty (or Beyond Burger), local cheddar, caramelized onion, pecanwood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, brioche

Crispy Chicken – buttermilk brine, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ancho aioli, concha bread

Drink

The drink menu offers wine by the glass, frozen cocktails, and beer on tap or in cans.

There's also a unique Spritz section with a variety of refreshing drinks including:

Classic Aperol Spritz

Peach Blossom Spritz – Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Lillet Blanc, Monin Peach, Lunetta prosecco, club soda

Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz – Aviation Gin, Barmalade Grapefruit-Elderflower, Chandon Rosé, club soda

Green Apple Spritz – Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple Whiskey, Carpano Dry Vermouth, Monin Green Apple, Lunetta prosecco and club soda

Party

To officially welcome the start of summer and pool season, Omni Las Colinas Hotel will host a Kick-Off to Summer outdoor party with cocktails, bites, games and live music from party band Elevation on Friday, June 18, from 5-9 pm.

Tickets are for $40 and can be purchased online. You get two drink tickets and bites. Summer-inspired cocktails and food are also available for purchase. The hotel is offering a special stay rate of $119 for the evening.

The pool is open from 6 am-10 pm daily. The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge is open Wednesday-Thursday 4-8 pm, Friday 1-8 pm, Saturday 11 am-8 pm, and Sunday 11 am-6 pm.