Las Vegas group rolls dice on Dallas with Italian steakhouse and Asian bar

A Las Vegas hospitality group is coming on to Dallas hard with two restaurant openings. One will be an Italian steakhouse, the other an Asian restaurant and bar.

The group is Hooper Hospitality Concepts, which owns Italian and Mexican Restaurants in Las Vegas. The restaurants are:

The Saint, an Italian steakhouse, opening in the former Two Sisters space at 2633 Gaston Ave., in fall 2022.

Night Rooster, a modern Asian restaurant and bar, opening in the Design District at 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd. in early 2023.

The Saint will feature an Italian-inspired menu, with dry-aged meat and chops, pasta made in-house, and an abundance of vegetable-based dishes for vegetarians and vegans. The beverage program will consist of inventive spins on classic cocktails, with house-made syrups and tonics, and a wine list emphasizing Italian wine and California reds.

The 4,900-square-foot space will offer lounge seating for 120, with a "saints and sinners" theme, evoking contrasting moods via materials and design such as wood and steel and bright and dark colors.

Night Rooster will feature shareable plates featuring dim sum and classic Asian dishes, as well as Japanese beef and raw bar favorites. The cocktail program will emphasize Asian whiskeys, soju, and sake.

The space will offer seating for more than 300, with 4,000 square feet of space inside and 3,000 square feet outside, including downstairs seating and rooftop. The interior will be "modern-Asian inspired," with a dark and moody atmosphere, while the lower-level, outside dining space will take inspiration from a Hong Kong alleyway. The rooftop will be adorned with wood and plants.

In a release, Hooper Hospitality Concepts CEO Andy Hooper describes Dallas as "an incredible city with one of the most exciting and diverse culinary scenes in America," and promises that The Saint and Night Rooster will offer unique dining experiences, combining Las Vegas flair and Texas hospitality.

Hooper has opened restaurants such as The Black Sheep, a Las Vegas spot serving casual modern Vietnamese-American food in an elevated neighborhood environment; and Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails in Mountain’s Edge, which was honored with a James Beard nomination and was named New Restaurant of the Year by the Nevada Restaurant Association.

According to his bio, Hooper oversaw the opening of Mario Batali's first restaurants in Las Vegas, B&B Ristorante and Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, and also worked with MGM Resorts International, as well as Buddakan in New York, Alicart Restaurant Group, and for chef Daniel Boulud and Dinex Group.

In addition to the two restaurants, Hooper is also planning to open a boutique hotel in Dallas.