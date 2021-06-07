2 Dallas bars create a pop-up sanctuary for nostalgic Simpsons fans

Two bars on Dallas' Henderson Avenue are about to become nostalgic sanctuaries for fans of The Simpsons animated TV show.

Two side-by-side bars are being transformed into Simpsons-themed pop-ups:

The Whippersnapper will become Moe's Tavern , the neighborhood dive and favorite hangout for Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Lenny Leonard, and other Simpsons regulars

, the neighborhood dive and favorite hangout for Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Lenny Leonard, and other Simpsons regulars High Fives will become Krusty Burger, The Simpsons' favorite burger spot

The pop-ups begin on June 10, and according to a spokesperson, will last for two months.

The bars will include Simpsons-themed food and beverage menus, interactive experiences, local art, enertainment, and the obligatory selfie ops.

The bars are owned by This and That Hospitality (Tiny Victories, Ferris Wheelers, Alice, Dibs on Victories), who are old hands at the themed pop-up, from the Drunken Clam, fashioned after the TV show Family Guy; to their 2020 recreation of TV show The Office; to "Los Pollos Hermanos," a fast-food chicken restaurant inspired by Breaking Bad.

Real life versions of Krusty Burger and Moe's Tavern actually do exist at Unversal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Krusty has an orange-and-hot-pink color theme that's remniscent of Dunkin' or WhataBurger, with a cartoon clown mascot that summons classics such as Ronald McDonald and the Jack in the Box clown. "Krusty may serve up stale, old jokes but the food here is always hot and fresh," they say.

At Moe's, which they brag has electricity, they encourage guests to "give the Love Tester machine a yank," and warn that the jukebox is "just as broken down as most of Moe's regulars."

A bar in New York also did a similar Moe's Tavern pop-up in 2016.

Food & drink

Moe's Tavern drink menu will feature drinks with references to specific episodes, as follows:

Flaming Moe – Altos Blanco Tequila, Blue Curacao, watermelon, lime, tabasco, Tajin rim, from "Flaming Moe" Season 3, Episode 10

Lil Lisa's Slurry – Infinity Vodka, strawberry, lemon basil cordial, soda, from "The Old Man and The Lisa" Season 8, Episode 21

Duff Beer – 40-ounce High Life Beer, from "Duffless" Season 4, Episode 16

Bart's Butterfinger Shot – Chilled Screwball PB Whiskey, chocolate rim, from the 1992 "The Pacifier" Butterfinger commercial

Krusty Burger’s food menu will feature:

Krusty Burger – smash patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce

Heat Lamp Dog – Nathan’s Famous All-Beef Hot Dog

Sideshow Bob Foot Long – Foot Long Nathan’s Famous All-Beef Hot Dog, with chili, cheese, and onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken, aioli, and dill pickle on Hawaiian bun

This and That Hospitality co-founder Phillip Schanbaum says in a statement that they've had their eyes on a Simpsons-themed pop-up, stating, "The Simpsons sets the bar for any and all animated series. 32 seasons, 705 episodes. It's generational. With so many iconic Simpsons moments, we wanted to rope in our sister spot next door and really go big on this one!"

Moe’s Tavern at The Whip will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 6 pm-2 am. Krusty Burger at High Fives will be open Tuesday-Friday from 4 pm-2 am, and Saturday-Sunday from 2 pm-2 am.