Dallas bar on Henderson Ave cooks up new Breaking Bad themed pop-up

Dallas bar The Whippersnapper rolls into 2021 with a fun new kitschy pop-up based on another TV show: Breaking Bad.

The Henderson Avenue bar has become known for hosting temporary pop-ups featuring a TV-show theme. Breaking Bad is the American neo-western crime drama set in Albuquerque that tells the story of high school chemistry teacher Walter White and his partner, former student Jesse Pinkman, who produce and distribute Blue Sky, the notoriously potent and 99.1% chemically pure crystal meth.

According to a release, the pop-up will feature themed beverages and food by "Los Pollos Hermanos," the fictional fast-food chicken restaurant prominently featured in the show, as well as nightly entertainment, interactive experiences, and themed mural work by local artists.

Cocktails include the Captain Cook with pepper vodka, pineapple syrup, lemon juice, OJ, and blue curacao; and the Walter White with Knob Creek bourbon, bitters, sugar, and orange peel.

The food menu includes chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwich, a "Heisenburger" with cheddar, and a mixed side of tater tots & fries, which you can get topped with options such as cheese, Parmesan-truffle oil, chili & cheese, or the works with cheese, onion, jalapeno, and tomato.

There will also be a photo station for photos with Breaking Bad costumed characters.

The bar will be closed for renovations on January 10 and the new pop-up will debut January 14. It'll run through March 6, and be open Wednesday-Saturday, 6 pm-2 am.

Bar co-owner Phil Schanbaum says it continues a tradition they started in 2019.

"The previous themes have had overwhelming success and we think it would be nice to start 2021 off on a positive note," he says.

Schanbaum and his partners in This & That Hospitality, who also own High Fives, Tiny Victories, Ferris Wheelers, Alice, and Dibs on Victory, have enjoyed great success with prior pop-culture-themed pop-ups including their first themed pop-up, called the Drunken Clam, fashioned after the TV show Family Guy, and their 2020 recreation of TV show The Office.

Schanbaum says that Breaking Bad makes for great source material.

"This theme works well considering we always encourage our guests to dress up in costume, but this time the mask is required as it is in all chemical cook labs,” he says.

They'll observe COVID-19 protocols with entry on a first-come first-serve basis and suggested time limits of 90 minutes. Masks will be required, sanitation stations in place, and all CDC protocols as well as government requirements will be met and exceeded. Reservations will be accepted after 10 pm for seating areas, where there is a food and beverage requirement.