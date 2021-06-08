Dallas' newest wine bar will take Oak Cliff spot known for killer patio

Wine bars are a big thing in Dallas right now, and here comes a new one in the works for Oak Cliff: Called Beckley 1115, it's a new concept going into the old Victor Hugo's space at 1115 N. Beckley Ave.

Founder Sharon Van Meter, who oversees the 3015 at Trinity Groves event space, says she hopes to open in August.

"Beckley 1115 is going to be a great wine bar, where you will be able to get wine by the glass, bottle, or case, with locally focused food," she says.

Victor Hugo's closed in May due to COVID-19, after being in that location for nearly seven years. Beckley 1115 will mirror Victor Hugo's hours, open for lunch and dinner, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

"One of the things I love about the location is the incredible patio, and I want to do more to develop the outdoor space," she says.

That includes the addition of a garden as well as the installation of a large showpiece wooden table for "chef in the garden" dinner events, spotlighting local chefs doing chef-driven wine dinners.

She's also recruited chef Diana Zamora, to partner on a unique dessert option inspired by one of her favorite haunts in New York.

"There' a place near NYU called Chika-Licious, it's this street-side counter that only seats seven people, where you can sit down and have a three-course dessert tasting menu," Van Meter says. "People go there late at night and do three courses of pastries with bubbles. I just love that little place, I go there every time I go to New York, and Diana Zamora is such a talented pastry chef, it would be great to feature her desserts."

She says her wine selection will be "all over the place," from an inexpensive glass to a $300 bottle for celebration, and will definitely include labels from Texas.

She'll have wine on tap and also a small market where people can buy wine by the bottle.

Wine bars may be a trend, but they're also a personal favorite.

"I've always loved wine bars," she says. "Who doesn't love going to a great bar that surprises you with wine options where you can have outstanding food? That's what I hope to do."