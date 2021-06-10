4 Hawaiian Bros restaurants get set to serve Dallas homey rice plates

Hawaiian plate lunches are about to be the dish of the summer via Hawaiian Bros, a fast-casual chain unleashing their expansion into Dallas/Fort Worth with four locations opening in the next two months.

Hawaiian Bros debuted in Kansas City in 2018 when brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie opened their first location, after having learned Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques used by native Hawaiians for generations.

The special of the house is the Hawaiian plate lunch: meats like pulled pork and teriyaki chicken, accompanied by side dishes such as jasmine rice and tangy macaroni salad. All plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes and come with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of protein. The classic plate lunch consists of chicken or pork, two scoops of white rice, and one scoop of macaroni salad.

The company has operated a ghost kitchen in Dallas/Fort Worth since August 2020, but the first brick and mortar locations in the metroplex are set to open in June and July. More will follow throughout the year with 18 units total in the country by the end of July.

Denton will open at 2220 S Loop 288 on Tuesday, June 15

Alliance (Fort Worth) will open at 2301 N. Tarrant Pkwy. on Tuesday, June 22

Hurst will open at 1495 Precinct Line Rd. on Wednesday, July 7

Hulen (Fort Worth) will open at 4732 Bryant Irvin Rd. on Tuesday, July 13

Menu standouts include:

Huli Huli Chicken – Hawaiian Bros’ signature dish, marinated teriyaki chicken

Luau Pig – Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt

Molokai Chicken – sweet and spicy chicken with a little heat

Honolulu Chicken – chicken with garlic, green onions, and sesame

Spam Musubi – rice, seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and wrapped in seaweed

The menu also offers a seasoned vegetables plate lunch, as well as refreshing Dole Soft Serve dessert, which is dairy-free, fat-free, and gluten-free.

Hawaiian Bros currently operates restaurants across Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Illinois, with more set to open in 2021.