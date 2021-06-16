State Fair of Texas invites pandemic bakers to annual cooking contest

The annual State Fair of Texas is back in business for 2021, with a just-released schedule of its cooking contests.

Its cooking contests — featuring categories such as pies, cakes, breads, and cookies — are a staple that date back to the Fair's homey roots but also connect to a new generation of makers and bakers.

They host 14 contests in the Creative Arts Building throughout the Fair's 24-day run, with competitors vying for State Fair ribbons.

Pre-registration is now available online at BigTex.com/CreativeArts, where you can also download the 2021 Cooking Contest handbook.

Pre-registration is not required, but it is requested. Contestants can register the day of the contest online or when they turn in their entries. But if you're a slacker, blank entry forms are available on-site the day of the competitions.

The cooking contests are part of fair's creative arts competitions, that include virtual creative arts and arts & crafts contests. Due to health and safety related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge and the cook-offs will not be held in 2021.

In addition to the cooking contests, the Best of Show Cookbook, features prize-winning recipes from the past 10 years, is now available for purchase online; visit BigTex.com/Cookbook.

Here's the full schedule of the 2021 State Fair of Texas Cooking Contests (some days have more than one contest):

Saturday, September 25 : Cake Contest

: Cake Contest Monday, September 27 : Chocolate Contest, Speedy Dishes Contest

: Chocolate Contest, Speedy Dishes Contest Sunday, October 3 : Texas Pecan Challenge

: Texas Pecan Challenge Monday, October 4 : Farm-to-Fork Contest, Honey Contest, Black Jar/Polished Jar Honey Contest

: Farm-to-Fork Contest, Honey Contest, Black Jar/Polished Jar Honey Contest Friday, October 8 : Bread Contest

: Bread Contest Sunday, October 10 : Pie Contest

: Pie Contest Tuesday, October 12 : Cookie Contest

: Cookie Contest Thursday, October 14 : Cooking with Cheese, Tex-Mex Contest

: Cooking with Cheese, Tex-Mex Contest Saturday, October 16 : Youth Cooking Contest

: Youth Cooking Contest Sunday, October 17: Candy Contest

The 2021 State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, September 24, and running through Sunday, October 17.