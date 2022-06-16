Cleverly titled Bruncheon opens in Richardson for breakfast, lunch, & brunch

Home » Restaurants + Bars
Cleverly titled Bruncheon opens in Richardson for breakfast and lunch

These are those signature pancakes. Bruncheon

Brunch is the word, and that word is now being uttered at CityLine, the mixed-use center in Richardson, where a new restaurant has opened serving breakfast and lunch: Called Bruncheon, it's a mildly clever abbreviation of brunch + luncheon that opened in mid-May.

It's located at 1551 E. Renner Rd. #830, which CityLine fanatics will recognize was a space previously occupied by SuperChix, which closed in summer 2021.

A release describes Bruncheon as a family-friendly breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot with from-scratch menu items, coffee, and boozy breakfast drinks. They also have a BYOB option, which is not something you see every day at a brunch-and-breakfast place.

Signature dishes include chicken & waffles and pineapple upside-down pancakes, which might rankle me slightly were I the founder of Snooze an AM Eatery, since that is a dish most closely associated with Snooze.

There are 10 omelets including common options such as a Denver, plus unique omelets such as the Mediterranean with spinach, onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese; and a Philly cheesesteak omelet with shredded steak, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.

There are also: benedicts, waffles, corned beef & hash, oatmeal, skillets, avocado toast, and a few Tex-Mex items such as migas.

Lunch includes sandwiches, flatbreads, burgers, pasta, and pizza, which makes sense since the owner is Mike Homayoun, who also owns a location of the Joe's Pizza, Pasta & Subs chain.

Yelpers have observed some short staffing issues but Bruncheon is hardly alone in that regard, and again, there is that BYOB option, for which they charge an $8 corkage fee, be it bubbly for your mimosas or rose all day. The restaurant comes with one other obligatory feature: a large patio.

