Cleverly titled Bruncheon opens in Richardson for breakfast, lunch, & brunch

Brunch is the word, and that word is now being uttered at CityLine, the mixed-use center in Richardson, where a new restaurant has opened serving breakfast and lunch: Called Bruncheon, it's a mildly clever abbreviation of brunch + luncheon that opened in mid-May.

It's located at 1551 E. Renner Rd. #830, which CityLine fanatics will recognize was a space previously occupied by SuperChix, which closed in summer 2021.

A release describes Bruncheon as a family-friendly breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot with from-scratch menu items, coffee, and boozy breakfast drinks. They also have a BYOB option, which is not something you see every day at a brunch-and-breakfast place.

Signature dishes include chicken & waffles and pineapple upside-down pancakes, which might rankle me slightly were I the founder of Snooze an AM Eatery, since that is a dish most closely associated with Snooze.

There are 10 omelets including common options such as a Denver, plus unique omelets such as the Mediterranean with spinach, onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese; and a Philly cheesesteak omelet with shredded steak, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.

There are also: benedicts, waffles, corned beef & hash, oatmeal, skillets, avocado toast, and a few Tex-Mex items such as migas.

Lunch includes sandwiches, flatbreads, burgers, pasta, and pizza, which makes sense since the owner is Mike Homayoun, who also owns a location of the Joe's Pizza, Pasta & Subs chain.

Yelpers have observed some short staffing issues but Bruncheon is hardly alone in that regard, and again, there is that BYOB option, for which they charge an $8 corkage fee, be it bubbly for your mimosas or rose all day. The restaurant comes with one other obligatory feature: a large patio.