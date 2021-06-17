Restaurant-wine bar comes to Plano with tastings, flights, and pasta

A Chicago-based restaurant group with designs on Dallas-Fort Worth is opening a clubby restaurant/wine bar in Plano. Called Goat & Vine, it's going into the space at 1941 Preston Rd. #1040, at the intersection of Park Boulevard, where it will open in early summer.

The space was most recently home to Abbey Road Eatery & Ales, but was at one time a location of the World of Beer chain.

Goat & Vine is part of the We Are Hospitality Group, home to a number of concepts that include Bulldog Ale House, Burnt Pizza Co, and Honey Berry Cafe, a breakfast-lunch restaurant that the group is also expanding to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Founder Matt Ahmeti says that they're big fans of Dallas, and have more openings in the works.

"We already had plans to open Honey Berry Cafe here, and decided to open a Goat & Vine as well," he says.

Goat & Vine is a restaurant with a full bar that spotlights wine, including their own Goat & Vine label, with flights, tastings, and a wine club whose members get discounts and exclusives.

The menu is expansive, with appetizers, sandwiches, pasta, and steaks, and a slight Italian leaning. The food is upscale, but without stratospheric prices. Pastas and chicken dishes average about $15, and the most expensive item is medallions of filet mignon for $33.

"The goal is to provide a casual dining experience you can enjoy in a variety of circumstances — someplace to take the family, or business meetings, or a romantic date," he says.

Appetizers include classics like Crab Cakes, Calamari, Charcuterie Board, Stuffed Mushrooms, and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp. But there are also Grandma's Meatballs served with polenta crostini, and Brussels sprouts with cashews, mint, and sesame-sriracha aioli.

Pastas include:

Ravioli Vodka

Short Rib Bolognese

Spaghetti Primavera

Rigatoni with Italian sausage and mushrooms

Fettuccine Carbonara

Baked Penne

Eggplant Parmigiana

Manicotti

Lasagna

Fettuccine Alfredo

There's the prototypical variety of chicken dishes you see in Italian restaurants: Milanese, Marsala, Scallopini, Cacciatore, Parmigiana, Vesuvio, and Francese, most served over spaghetti.

Steak options include a skirt steak with chimichurri; short ribs; and medallions, topped with choice of horseradish, bleu cheese, or Parmesan bread crumb crust.

Four burgers include one with bacon bourbon jam and a Beyond Burger executed in prototypical cheeseburger fashion with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

The Plano location is still under construction, but at the original in Bollingbrook, Illinois, the decor is "eclectic chic" with natural materials like wood and stone and green turf. One whole wall is dedicated to a display of wine bottles neatly tucked into their respective slots.

The wine club comes in two sizes: For $20 you get one bottle per month, and for $38 you get two bottles. Members of the wine club also receive invitations to members-only events, a monthly tasting experience, discounts, and birthday rewards.

"We see it as being about more than just the wine, it's about connecting with other wine lovers and being part of a community," Ahmeti says.