Fresh bountiful breakfasts are the thing at this new cafe coming to North Dallas

A promising new purveyor of pancakes and other primo breakfast fare is coming to Dallas: Called Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe, it's a concept based in the Chicago area making its Texas debut with a location at 4520 Frankford Rd. #100, in North Dallas, in what was previously Another Broken Egg Cafe, where it will open in late summer.

Honey Berry was founded outside Chicago in 2019 and currently has seven locations, with five in the Chicago area and two in Milwaukee.

They're open for breakfast and lunch and are known for generous portions, fresh ingredients, and for toeing the line on quality, making everything in-house, such as cutting French fries from scratch.

Their signature is their Honey Berry Pancakes with berry-mascarpone filling, but they have a dozen other decadent pancake varieties including:

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon-sugar glaze

Chocolate Chip Banana, wth white and dark chocolate chips and sliced fresh bananas

Pumpkin Pancakes with candied pecans and cream cheese icing

Banana Coconut Cream Pie, with bananas, cream filling, coconut, graham-cracker cookies, and caramel

Creamy Nutella, filled with Nutella cream and topped with coconut

Omelets are bountiful and creative, such as the Southwest with jalapenos, avocado, onion, mushooms, chorizo sausge, and chihuahua cheese on a bed of flour tortillas.

They also have a section of "skillets" in options such as the Carnivore with ham, sausage, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, & bacon; and the Veggie with mushroom, asparagus, spinach, onion, tomato, & broccoli.

In fact, there's an entire vegan section with Vegan Breakfast Hash featuring a Beyond Burger patty, hash browns, spinach, mushrooms, oion, tomato, & avocado; and a Vegan Breakfast Sandwich featuring mrinated tofu, avocado, tomato, and dipping sauce on a vegan bun. That kind of commitment at breakfast is rare.

Waffles, crepes, and French toast can be ordered in an equally wide variety of options. French toast, for example, comes in flavors such as Rumchata, S'Mores Toast, Chocolate Brioche, Red Velvet, and an especially tempting "Cereal Killer," featuring French toast with a fun "crust" made from multi-colored cereal krispies.

There's biscuits & gravy, corned beef & hash, and a quintet of benedicts, and we haven't even gotten to lunch yet.

The lunch menu includes bowls, wraps, salads, and sandwiches, highlighted by their signature Monte Cristo, made in the classic method with with ham & turkey, Swiss & American cheese, battered and fried, then served with raspberry preserves.

There's chicken salad, a club sandwich, Cobb salad, and a Buffalo chicken wrap.

Their restaurants also feature a full bar, meaning bloody Marys made with vodka, bellinis, Irish coffee, and a Cinnamon Roll cocktail with RumChata Cinnamon Cream liqueur and Kahlua, served together over ice.

Honey Berry is part of the We Are Hospitality Group, which has opened a number of concepts such as Bulldog Ale House, Burnt Pizza Co, and Goat & Vine.

Founder Matt Ahmeti says that they're big fans of Dallas, and have more openings in the works.

"Our director of operations was raised in Dallas — he just got married and wanted to move back," Ahmeti says. "We said, 'Let's open a Honey Berry Cafe.' We hope to open more around the area, including Plano and Fort Worth."

"Texas is a beautiful state, and with so many people moving to Dallas, we wanted to be part of that," he says.