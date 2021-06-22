These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

What a festive week it is in Dallas dining, with anniversary parties, grand openings, and one event that is a little of both. There's also corny dogs, margaritas, and yummy salads. Salads can be festive, too.

Here's the best food and dining events in Dallas this week:

Tuesday June 22

Grand Opening of Haywire Uptown

Haywire is celebrating the grand opening of its Uptown location with a patio party featuring complimentary Balcones whiskey tastings, appetizers, live music, and hand-rolled cigars for purchase. 4-7 p.m. Bites, whiskey, and cigar stations are available from 4-6 pm. wth live music until 7 pm. They recommend coming early due to limited capacity.

Wednesday June 23

Norma's Cafe Anniversary Celebration

Iconic dining institution founded in 1956 with five area locations celebrates its 65th anniversary on June 23 with throwback prices on three of its famous Blue Plate Specials. Dine-in guests can order Chicken Fried Steak, Chicken & Dressing, or Meatloaf, including mashed potatoes and green beans, for $1.79, while supplies last. "Norma's has been serving up fresh, homemade favorites to its hometown fans for 65 years, and we want to thank our guests by offering old-time pricing for the day on some of our most popular dishes," says Ed Murph. It's dine-in only, 7 am-8 pm, and there are no tickets or reservations. Don't forget to tip your server! A portion of sales will go to the Birthday Party Project, which hosts birthday celebrations for homeless children.

Thursday June 24

White Rock Coffee: Sweet 16 Anniversary Party

Dallas coffee roaster and coffee shop mini-chain throws a dual celebration that marks both its 16th anniversary as well as the opening of its newest shop White Rock Coffee Preston Center, at 8333 Douglas Ave., on the lobby level of an office building. At this event, they'll host baristas from around Dallas-Fort Worth for a Latte Art throwdown, plus sensory competition, live music, handmade treats from their bakery, and raffle prizes. It goes from 7-10 pm, and it's a free event that's open to all.

Friday, June 25

Salad and Go Dallas Grand Opening

Popular healthy chain Salad and Go will host a grand opening event at its new location in Dallas at 5101 Ross Ave. on Friday, with giveaways for the first 100 guests, complimentary breakfast burrito vouchers for a future visit, and a social media contest where one winner will win Salad and Go for a year (a $350 value) and five winners will receive $20 gift cards. It begins when they open at 6:30 am.

Fletcher's Corny Dogs at Chuckwagon Park

Corny dog kings will be at Chuckwagon Park, a new food truck park at 1716 N. Hall St. in Old East Dallas on Friday from 5-9 pm. There'll be live music by Justin Tipton and Fletcher's will have its mobile trailer onsite serving Corny Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Curly Fries, and more.

Grand Opening of The Exchange in the AT&T Discovery District

The Exchange in the AT&T Discovery District will hold their Grand Opening celebrations from June 25-27. It will include three days of live music, DJs, entertainment, experiential performances, 16 culinary experiences, and immersive light shows, starting after 5 pm on Friday and throughout the weekend. Parking is available in 1212 Jackson St. in the AT&T Parking Garage. After 5 pm on Friday-Saturday, valet will available at 208 S. Akard St. Both parking garage and valet are complimentary with validation, please tip valet accordingly. Details are on the website at theexchangehall.com/grand-opening.

Saturday June 26

Dallas Margarita Festival at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Sample the best margaritas in Dallas and vote for your favorite. Sample 10+ two-ounce samples of margaritas from Dallas bars and restaurants. Ticket gets you a sampling card and voting chip. Drop your chip in your favorite margarita's voting jar. The most chips will be crowned Best Margarita in Dallas. Winner gets $1000. Food from Best Damn BBQ in Dallas, street tacos, and food trucks​ on-site​, plus frozen drinks, beer garden, and 50-foot Ferris wheel. 12-6 pm. Tickets $5-$40.

Garland Food Fest at Revolving Kitchen

Come shop small, eat local, and support 20-plus Garland-based restaurants, food trucks, and businesses at the inaugural Garland Food Fest. Admission is free and so is parking. Garland Food Fest is brought to you Revolving Kitchen + Garland Foodies with the support of Visit Garland. Special thanks to Ben E. Keith, Sysco & Intrinsic Brewing. Donations accepted for water and drinks through Revolving Kitchen will benefit Good Samaritans of Garland. 12-5 pm.

DFW Myanmar Food Fair

This is the second food fair from the DFW Myanmar Ethnic community, taking place at Dallas Chin Baptist Church, 9850 Walnut St., Dallas. They'll have more than 30 foods/drink items including fried spring rolls, seafood fried rice, steamed clams with lemongrass, chicken biryani, fish cake curry, papaya salad, and wrapped sticky rice. The DFW Myanmar Ethnic community raises awareness about what is happening in Myanmar and the Burmese community in DFW. It runs from 4-7 pm and tickets can be purchased at Papawady Store, 11277 Northwest Hwy in Dallas; Papawady Asian Mart, 1161 E Seminary Dr #2831 in Fort Worth; Inlay Mart, 5332 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth.