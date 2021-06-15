New restaurant near downtown Dallas specializes in drive-thru salads

The salads have arrived in downtown Dallas: Salad and Go, which specializes in salads you can get via drive-thru, will open its first location in Dallas at 5101 Ross Ave., next to the Waffle House.

According to a release, it'll open on June 16, bright and early for breakfast starting at 6:30 am.

Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, by husband-and-wife Tony and Roushan Christofellis with a mission to make a healthier version of fast food.

The menu features salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup, with beverages such as lemonade, tea, and cold brew. There are also healthy options for kids.

They also try to keep prices low, by streamlining their menu. All salads and wraps are $5.74 and include chicken or organic tofu at no additional cost. (Steak or shrimp are available for an extra charge.)

Portions are generous, filling a 48-ounce bowl with fresh ingredients, some organically sourced, with a balance of veggies, proteins, and healthy fats.

Core items include the Cobb, Caesar, and BBQ Ranch salad. There's also a Thai salad, Buffalo chicken, and a "Sonoran," with Romaine and Mixed Greens, Poblano Peppers, Chickpeas, Corn, Carrots, Red Onion, Pepitas, Pepper Jack Cheese, and choice of Chicken or Organic Tofu.

Salad and Go also offers breakfast featuring $1 organic cold brew and five breakfast burritos featuring various egg combos with house-made salsa for $2.99. Drinks such as the frozen strawberry lemonade are $1.

While this is the first in Dallas, it's the second location in Texas: The first opened in Plano in May, and the chain has plans for at least three more in DFW by the end of 2021.

They don't take call-in orders or deliver, but you can pre-order on the Salad and Go website or app. Hours are Monday-Friday 6:30 am-9 pm, and Saturday-Sunday 7 am-9 pm.