Trailblazing MLK Food Park will set up shop at Dallas' Fair Park

A trail-blazing Dallas food park that debuted in April returns for another round, this time in a new location: The MLK Food Park returns to the South Dallas area at its new location in Fair Park, where it will be set up on select Sundays this summer, starting June 26.

The MLK Food Park features local food and beverage trucks serving non-vegan and vegan food, handmade and crafted goods, dessert trucks, live music and entertainment, kid-friendly games and activities, and informational booths from local community organizers.

The MLK Food Park began as a collaborative effort between Better Block and DRBTS (Do Right by The Streets) in hopes of bringing South Dallas residents together to gather, fellowship, and nourish their bodies while supporting local black-owned food trucks and vendors.

The first one took place in April, with a goal of transforming a vacant lot into a gathering space with public art, greenspace, flowerbeds, and children’s play area, and to create an incubator-like setting highlighting local entrepreneurs and southern Dallas food artisans, food truck, and trailer purveyors.

DRBTS, an urban planning and place creation design group that puts communities of color first, and Better Block partnered with Fair Park First to make use of green space within Fair Park.

"We were presented with an opportunity to utilize space inside Fair Park with more green space, accessibility to needed infrastructure sources such as utilities, and the opportunity to operate in a semi-permanent space," says DRBTS' executive director Desiree Powell. "This is a foundational step towards creating a permanent space for the MLK Food Park and expanding the vision to offer a safe space in South Dallas."

With the new Community Park coming to Fair Park in 2024, the MLK Food Park provides another placemaking opportunity that supports South Dallas businesses and creates new connections with the community, says Alyssa Arnold, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Fair Park First.

The MLK Food Park at Fair Park will take place across the Leonhardt Lagoon throughout the summer starting Sunday, June 26. The following dates will include July 10, July 24, and July 31 from 11 am – 4 pm. The event is free and open to the public.