Authentic new Mexican restaurant brings brunch every day to Las Colinas

An authentic Mexican restaurant has opened in Las Colinas from a local restaurant family who've built a taco empire. Called The Reserve, it's located at 5910 N. MacArthur Blvd. #121, Irving, in the space previously occupied by Terra Restaurant, where it opened in late May.

The Reserve is an upscale offering that debuted in early 2022 with the first location at the Dallas Farmers Market; another location is coming to Glade Park in Euless. They serve Mexican food in the style of Taxco, the town south of Mexico City where co-owner Monica Reza is from — including elotes & esquites, mole, and pozole — plus a full bar with craft cocktails.

"At The Reserve, we want to present the very best of what we do," Reza says. "The name is for our goal to encourage people to come and reserve a spot."

Spokesperson Christopher Rivera calls the new location in Irving "a great space," which they've filled with authentic touches including art and pottery imported from Mexico.

"Las Colinas has been so welcoming," Rivera says. "There aren't too many Mexican restaurants like this with a full bar, serving authentic Mexican with an American twist. We also do something unique, by offering brunch seven days a week, from 8 am to 2 pm."

The menu includes everything from tortas to burgers, from shrimp quesadillas to a veggie-only version of fajitas featuring a plant-based parillada.

They update the menu frequently, with recent new additions such as beef fajitas, chicken enchiladas, chimichangas, and a Mexican sirloin steak topped with a mole sauce. On the bar side, they've just introduced a new set of cocktails with fruit for a more summery, more refreshing result.

At their Dallas location, they're rolling out another element, that goes beyond the food and drink.

"We're adding live music at night, to bring some nightlife to the downtown area," Rivera says. "So you can dine at The Reserve and there's no need to walk to Deep Ellum."