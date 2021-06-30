McKinney dessert shop aims to become a destination for ice cream jaunts

A popular bakery and gelateria has expanded its menu with an eye towards summer. Cremcrittos Gelato & Pastry, a family project from brothers Mike Yim and Young Yim that opened in McKinney in late 2020, has stepped up its ice cream program with a new classic soda-shop lineup, done in the fastidious manner for which the bakery is known.

They're still selling croissants, cronuts, and other baked goods, but have expanded their frozen dessert selection to accommodate customers' summer ice cream consumption needs.

Mark makes their gelato in-house in flavors such as Dark Chocolate, Strawberry Guava, Passion Apricot, Salted Caramel Brownie, Cookies & Cream, Raspberry Nutella, Lemon Vanilla, and Cafe Mexicano Blanco (white Mexican coffee).

"Since summer started, there's been a noticeable shift away from pastries and a bigger demand for frozen desserts," Mark says. "Now we're making sundaes, milkshakes, popsicles, and gelato in summer flavors with lots of fruit."

"People have been coming to our shop to get croissants, and now we'd like to be known as an ice cream destination, too," he says.

They offer eight flavors of popsicles that are definitely a cut above, such as mango-coconut, sour strawberry, raspberry custard, pink pineapple lemonade, and Arnold Palmer, a clever combination of black tea & lemonade.

Sundaes include:

Affogato - two shots of espresso with two scoops of gelato of your choice served with roll wafers

- two shots of espresso with two scoops of gelato of your choice served with roll wafers Chocolate Fudge Brownie - dark chocolate fudge brownie and caramel sauce served with vanilla ice cream

- dark chocolate fudge brownie and caramel sauce served with vanilla ice cream Strawberry Shortcake - strawberry shortcake in a jar with strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, ladyfingers sponge cake, and strawberry sauce

- strawberry shortcake in a jar with strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, ladyfingers sponge cake, and strawberry sauce Everything Chocolate - dark chocolate ice cream served with your choice of cookie, dark chocolate brownie pieces, dark chocolate sauce, and chocolate pepero (thin chocolate cookie sticks)

There's also an Ice Cream Sandwich with choice of gelato flavor, sandwiched between two cookies from choices such as chocolate chip, dark chocolate, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter.

Milkshakes come in five flavors:

Caramel popcorn

Texas Honey

Strawberry

Oreo

Dark chocolate

The two brothers, both in their 30s, moved with their family from South Korea to Fort Worth when they were in their teens. Young has been a baker for four years, and Mark was previously a pastry cook who studied at The French Pastry School in Chicago.

Their menu includes cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, Danish, trendy cronuts, and croissants both sweet and with savory fillings such as ham & cheese.