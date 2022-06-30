Ex-Deep Ellum sushi chef opens new spot at Dallas' Mockingbird Station

A new restaurant has opened in Dallas' Mockingbird Station specializing in sushi. Called Sushi Mockï — with an umlaut! — it's a contemporary Japanese restaurant located at 5321 E Mockingbird Ln., #130, the former Poke O space, between Pure Milk and Honey and Urban Taco.

Sushi Mockï is from a familiar name: Armando Ramirez, who previously worked at Deep Sushi in Deep Ellum. Sushi Mocki is currently in a soft-opening mode with a grand opening set for July 7.

The name is a clever nod to "maki," AKA the sushi roll, as well as a more subtle nod to the location.

The menu will feature classic sushi plus signature sushi rolls including:

SMU Roll: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with crab and spicy mayo

Armando Roll: riceless roll with crab mix, avocado, tempura flakes, truffle oil, wrapped with tuna and topped with lemon and sriracha

Uptown Roll: peppered tuna, crawfish, and jalapeños topped with crab, spicy tuna, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo

Red Raider Roll: spicy tuna, avocado, salmon, and tuna, topped with ginger dressing

Santiago Roll: riceless roll with crab mix and avocado, wrapped with tuna and salmon and topped with spicy tuna, avocado, mango, and poke sauce

Lunch combos include the sushi combo with choice of California roll or spicy tuna roll, plus tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and white tuna sushi, for $18; and the teriyaki bowl with choice of tofu, chicken, beef, or salmon in teriyaki sauce, served with vegetables and rice for $10.

It also serves healthy Asian fusion dishes including "riceless" sushi and veggie options such as the Aloha with tempura-fried vegetables topped with avocado and sriracha sauce; and the Green Dragon Roll with tempura-fried sweet potato, asparagus, edamame hummus, sun-dried tomato, in soy paper.

There's a full bar with cocktails, wine, beer, and sake. Happy hour includes $4 sake and $5 wine on weekdays from 3-6 pm, and Fridays from 3-5 pm, plus lunch specials on Saturday and Sunday.