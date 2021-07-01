Dallas foodies can finally return to their beloved Central Market at 10720 Preston Rd., as the Preston Royal location has reopened after nearly two years of renovations and rebuilding.

The specialty grocery store was decimated by the tornadoes that tore through North Dallas in October 2019, and leadership at the food lover’s paradise decided to embrace this opportunity to restore and expand the popular store.

"The best part is the restoration of the beautiful ceiling that was original to the design," says company spokesperson Mabrie Jackson. "There was some sheet rock from when Borders was there, and we took that all down and added some wooden planks and restored the wooden beams. We're excited for people to see the beautiful architecture."

In addition to the store's midcentury modern feel, there are several practical upgrades that include:

A larger seafood department that can now accommodate more than 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish

A larger fresh produce department with more organic options

A bigger sushi department

A perked-up coffee bar featuring coffee from around the world

Expanded seating, including in the mezzanine and outside on the patio

Room for permanent curbside and delivery services

Jackson foresees curbside and delivery continuing to be just as popular after the pandemic, and now the store will have the space to comfortably accommodate those orders. Designated parking spots for shoppers utilizing these services will also remain. If you download Central Market's app, the fees are waived on your first four orders.

The 2019 storms wrought incredible damage across 15 miles, and Central Market stepped up to help its community during that time.

The Dallas-based company mobilized its food truck to deliver hot meals to displaced neighbors, plus made a $1 million donation to DISD to rebuild its damaged schools and donated 50 trees to help rebuild the tree canopy that was a hallmark of the area.

"We really are 'Preston Royal Loyal,' and we’re so excited to serve the community again with an even better store," says Jackson.

The timing perfectly coincides with Fourth of July weekend, so be sure to stock up on such Central Market signatures as the handmade stuffed burger patties, fresh-baked buns, local potato chips, and, of course, the famous Love Dip.